Nearly 28 most wanted gangsters hiding in 14 countries, says report

The gangsters operating from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are -- Vikramjeet Singh Brar alias Vikki and Kuldeep Singh alias Nawanshaharia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Indian Parliament, (Photo: Wikipedia)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 9:32 PM IST
The Centre has prepared a list of 28 most wanted gangsters operating from 14 foreign countries, with nine of them hiding in Canada and five in the United States, sources said on Monday.

Cases of murder, extortion and kidnapping have been slapped against these gangsters, including Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, suspected of being the mastermind behind the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala last year.

Another wanted gangster, Anmol Bishnoi alias Bhanu, is believed to have taken shelter in the US. He is accused of carrying out terror attacks and targeted killings of prominent personalities from the film and business worlds, the sources said.

The nine accused staying in Canada are -- Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, Gurpinder Singh alias Baba Dalla, Satveer Singh Warring alias Sam, Snover Dhillon, Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala, Charanjeet Singh alias Rinku Bihla, Ramandeep Singh alias Raman Judge and Gagandeep Singh alias Gagna Hathur.

The five gangsters staying in the US are -- Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, Anmol Bishnoi, Harjot Singh Gill, Darmanjit Singh alias Darman Khalon and Amrit Bal.

The gangsters operating from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are -- Vikramjeet Singh Brar alias Vikki and Kuldeep Singh alias Nawanshaharia.

While Rohit Godara is living in Europe, Gaurav Patyal alias Lucky Patyal is in Armenia, Sachin Thapan alias Sachin Bishnoi in Azerbaijan, Jagjeet Singh alias Gandhi and Jackpal Singh alias Lali Dhaliwal are in Malaysia.

According to the list, Harwinder Singh alias Rinda is in Pakistan, Rajesh Kumar alias Sonu Khatri is in Brazil, Sandeep Grewal alias Billa is in Indonesia, Manpreet Singh alias Peeta is in the Philippines, Supreet Singh alias Harry Chatha is in Germany, Gurjant Singh alias Janta is in Australia and Ramanjit Singh alias Romi is in Hong Kong.

Topics : Centre | United States

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

