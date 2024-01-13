Sensex (    %)
                        
RSS chief on 3-day visit to Haryana; to meet outfit's workers, leaders

With the RSS' centenary coming up in 2025, he is also likely to review preparations for the celebrations

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during a book launch function, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 7:07 AM IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Haryana on Friday for a three-day visit to the state during which he will meet the outfit's workers and functionaries as well as take part in many programmes, sources said.
According to them, after arriving in Jind, Bhagwat inspected a painting workshop and later held a meeting of the RSS' state executive.
With the RSS' centenary coming up in 2025, he is also likely to review preparations for the celebrations, the sources said.
The painting workshop was organized under the joint aegis of Haryana Kala Parishad and Sanskar Bharti.

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 7:07 AM IST

