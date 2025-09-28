Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Rudraksha seeds gain popularity in Switzerland among diaspora and locals

Rudraksha seeds gain popularity in Switzerland among diaspora and locals

Swiss online retailers and yoga shops now market Rudraksha malas (prayer beads) not just as religious items, but as tools for a secular kind of spirituality

Rudraksha (Image: pexel.com)

(Image: pexel.com)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Once largely confined to spiritual use among Indians, Rudraksha seeds are now gaining popularity in Switzerland, with rising demand from both the diaspora and local Swiss, an official said.

"It is a niche market now, set to be solidified by the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), which comes into force from October 1," an official said.

India and the four European nations bloc, EFTA (European Free Trade Association), signed the agreement on March 10, 2024.

In 2024-25, India exported the commodity worth Rs 0.97 crore.

"While Switzerland's Indian diaspora of over 27,000 people provides a foundational market for these seeds, the primary driver is a burgeoning wellness and mindfulness movement among the broader Swiss population," the official said.

 

Swiss online retailers and yoga shops now market Rudraksha malas (prayer beads) not just as religious items, but as tools for a secular kind of spirituality.

A Zurich-based online yoga store sells a simple Rudraksha mala for nearly 50 Swiss francs (about Rs 4,650), describing its power to 'cool the body'.

"This reframing of a sacred object for a new-age wellness market has opened a lucrative export channel," the official said, adding the Indian beneficiaries are a network of specialised Indian exporters, many of whom are family-run businesses operating for decades in cities like Haridwar, Delhi, and Jaipur.

Companies, such as Himalaya Rudraksh Anusandhan Kendra, have built a global trade by sourcing authentic Rudraksha seeds and overseeing their transformation into finished jewellery.

For these businesses, the Swiss market represents a high-value destination, where consumers appreciate this authenticity and are willing to pay a premium.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India News Switzerland India-Switzerland Indian diaspora

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

