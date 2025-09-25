Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 09:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India's resilience stands out amid global uncertainties: FM Sitharaman

India's resilience stands out amid global uncertainties: FM Sitharaman

Sitharaman said the economic resilience has continued, particularly in the April-June quarter this year, as well, where India's GDP has grown by 7.8%

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

"But amidst all these uncertain global situations, India's resilience stands out and several favourable factors, such as strong macroeconomic fundamentals, a young demography, and greater reliance on domestic demand, provide the core strength to the

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said India's resilience stands out due to its strong macroeconomic fundamentals amid increasing global uncertainties.

Speaking at the 91st Foundation Day function of the Bank of Maharashtra, the Union Finance Minister said the uncertainty in the global environment has increased over the past year, and its impact is being felt across countries.

"But amidst all these uncertain global situations, India's resilience stands out and several favourable factors, such as strong macroeconomic fundamentals, a young demography, and greater reliance on domestic demand, provide the core strength to the Indian economy," she noted.

Sitharaman said the economic resilience has continued, particularly in the April-June quarter this year, as well, where India's GDP has grown by 7.8 per cent.

 

"This...is not accidental at all," she said, adding that it reflects proactive fiscal and monetary policies, bold structural reforms, massive infrastructure creation (both physical and digital), and improved governance and enhanced competitiveness over the last decade.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman

India's resilience stands out amid global uncertainty, says FM Sitharaman

Students, Student, School Students, Exam, Board Exam

Delhi CM to transfer Ladli scheme honorarium to 40k beneficiaries on Oct 1

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

'GST reform not mere tax change but revolution', says FM Sitharaman

ship

Large ships get infrastructure status in boost to maritime industrypremium

Nirmala Sitharaman

Don't hesitate to invest more: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to India Inc

Speaking on the occasion, Department of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju said public sector banks should increase their focus on MSMEs.

They should provide more loans to MSMEs, he said, adding that education loans should also be given priority.

He urged banks to see that no education loan application should be rejected.

Nagaraju also said that banks should enhance their lending towards agriculture and allied activities.

In the same breadth, he asked banks to be vigilant about the quality of loans.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Centre cancels FCRA licence of Sonam Wangchuk's NGO amid Leh protest

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Scindia says telecom cybersecurity concerns resolved after industry meet

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: Tax burden on people will reduce further, says PM Modi

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw to inaugurate 16th International Railway Expo: CII

Supreme Court, SC

SC reserves verdict on eligibility of judicial officers for district judges

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman India News GDP Finance minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon