Sabarimala gold theft case: SIT conducts searches in Ballari, Bengaluru

Sabarimala gold theft case: SIT conducts searches in Ballari, Bengaluru

It is yet to be confirmed whether the seized gold was extracted from the gold-clad copper plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols that were sent for electroplating in 2019

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)

The SIT has already recorded Govardhan's statement as part of the probe. Meanwhile, the team also searched Potty's apartment at Srirampura, Bengaluru, and visited an Ayyappa temple there (Image: Adobe Stock)

Press Trust of India Pathanamthitta (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the loss of gold from the Sabarimala temple conducted searches at the apartment of prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty in Bengaluru and at a jewellery shop in Ballari, officials said on Saturday.

Potty was taken to Bengaluru as part of the investigation on Friday. Sources said the SIT searched the jewellery shop owned by Govardhan, who reportedly funded the gold-plating work of the temple's Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frame, which was officially sponsored by Potty. Officials said the SIT seized several gold bars from the jewellery shop. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the seized gold was extracted from the gold-clad copper plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols that were sent for electroplating in 2019, they added.  The SIT has already recorded Govardhan's statement as part of the probe. Meanwhile, the team also searched Potty's apartment at Srirampura, Bengaluru, and visited an Ayyappa temple there, where he had earlier served as a priest. Officials said Potty will next be taken to the Smart Creation office in Chennai, where the electroplating work was carried out in 2019. Earlier, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Ranni granted the SIT custody of Potty till October 30.  Sources said the team aims to complete evidence collection before the custody period ends. According to the investigation, Potty had received the gold-clad plates of the Dwarapalaka idols from the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) for electroplating in 2019.

 

He allegedly transported them to various temples and houses across South Indian states without authorisation. Potty is the prime accused in two cases related to the disappearance of gold from the Dwarapalaka plates and the Sreekovil door frames. He has been arrested in connection with the missing gold from the Dwarapalaka plates, while the SIT recently arrested former Sabarimala administrative officer B Murari Babu in the same case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

