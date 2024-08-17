Business Standard
20 coaches of Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, no injuries reported

20 coaches of Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, no injuries reported

According to the Railways, seven trains have been cancelled and three diverted due to the derailment and buses have been arranged to carry passengers from accident site to Kanpur Railway Station

train derailed

According to initial reports from the driver, a boulder is believed to have struck the engine, causing significant damage to the engine's cattle guard | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Kanpur
Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 7:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 20 coaches of the Sabarmati Express passenger train derailed between Kanpur and Bhimsen station in Uttar Pradesh at 2:30 am on Saturday, a Railway Board official said.
"No injury to any person has been reported as of now," the official said.
"The loco pilot said that some boulder hit the cattle guard (front portion) of the engine which got badly damaged and bent," he added.
According to the Railways, seven trains have been cancelled and three diverted due to the derailment.
Shashi Kant Tripathi, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of the North Central Railway Zone, under which the accident site falls, said that buses were arranged to carry passengers from the accident site to the Kanpur Railway Station.
"Besides, an eight coaches MEMU train departed from Kanpur to the accident site to carry passengers back to Kanpur so that further arrangements can be made to send them to their respective destinations," Tripathi said.

The Railways has issued the following helpline numbers:- Prayagraj: 0532-2408128, 0532-2407353, Kanpur: 0512-2323018, 0512-2323015, Mirzapur: 054422200097, Etawah: 7525001249, Tundla: 7392959702, Ahmedabad: 07922113977, Banaras City: 8303994411, Gorakhpur: 0551-2208088.
Besides, the following helpine numbers for Jhansi Rail Division have been released -: Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Jn) -0510-2440787 and 0510-2440790.


First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 7:10 AM IST

