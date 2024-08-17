Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Airports on alert in Pak following detection of mpox cases in nation

Airports on alert in Pak following detection of mpox cases in nation

The first mpox virus case has surfaced in Pakistan, according to the health ministry, which reported on Friday

Airport , Microsoft outage, Microsoft error

Mumbai: Passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport amid Microsoft outage, in Mumbai, Friday, July 19, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 6:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid growing concern of an upsurge in mpox infections, the Border Health Services of Pakistan rolled out a notification to intensify surveillance and precautionary measures at all entry points, including airports, reported ARY News.
The restrictions are put into place with the intent to stop the virus from possibly entering the nation.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Authorities are instructed by the notification to tighten up on passenger screening, especially for those with questionable wounds or symptoms connected to the virus. In order to properly handle the crisis, the government has also directed that the entrance points' current systems be strengthened, according to ARY News.
The first mpox virus case has surfaced in Pakistan, according to the health ministry, which reported on Friday.
The virus's strain is still unknown.
The patient had returned from a Gulf nation. According to a spokesman for the health ministry, the verified case is currently being sequenced; the specific mpox variant the patient carried will remain unknown until the procedure is finished.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Bibles, crypto, Truth Social, gold bars: Trump's reported sources of income

Pakistan flag

'I am amazed by this miracle': Pak Deputy PM on ex-ISI chief's arrest

Mastercard

Mastercard plans to cut 3% of staff worldwide before Sept 30 amid overhaul

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump refuses to tone down his attacks on Harris, says entitled to do so

Boeing, Airbus, passenger, planes

Global aviation market: Boeing faces a steep climb in catching up to Airbus

The health department in the northern Khyber Pakhtunkwa province said on Friday that one mpox case had been confirmed in the area, withdrawing a previous statement that three mpox patients had been detected there this week on arrival from the UAE, reported ARY News.
This new form of the mpox virus has triggered global concern because it seems to spread more easily through routine close contact.
A case of the new variant was confirmed on Thursday in Sweden and linked to a growing outbreak in Africa, the first sign of its spread outside the continent.
However, the World Health Organization has advised against any travel restrictions to stop the spread of mpox.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana

MP Kangana Ranaut asks if CISF jawans on duty are monitored; govt responds

Cochin Airport

CIAL to launch smart gates for travellers, self-immigration in 20 secs

Adani Group, Adani Enterprises, Gautam Adani

Adani Group submits investment proposal for Nairobi airport upgradation

Airport, passengers

Tezpur Airport in Assam to be shut for 18 months for maintenance work

Airport shutdown

Rs 2,000-cr new terminal of Guwahati airport to open in Apr 2025: Official

Topics : Monkeypox airport Pakistanis Security alert

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 6:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon