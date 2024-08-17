Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Ukrainian Prez receives letter of credence from Indian envoy Ravi Shankar

Ukrainian Prez receives letter of credence from Indian envoy Ravi Shankar

Sharing a post on X Friday, Zelenskyy wrote, "Today, the newly appointed Ambassadors of Mexico, Italy, Slovakia, the Netherlands, India, and Belgium begin their diplomatic missions in Ukraine."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy(Photo: Reuters)

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 7:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The newly appointed Ambassador of India to Ukraine, Ravi Shankar presented his letter of credence to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Presidential Palace in Kyiv.
The other envoys who also presented their credentials to Zelenskyy were Ambassadors of Mexico, Italy, Slovakia, the Netherlands, and Belgium, who along with Shankar, will begin their diplomatic missions in Ukraine.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Sharing a post on X Friday, Zelenskyy wrote, "Today, the newly appointed Ambassadors of Mexico, Italy, Slovakia, the Netherlands, India, and Belgium begin their diplomatic missions in Ukraine."
"I received their letters of credence and spoke with each of them individually about strengthening bilateral cooperation between our countries. I am grateful for the clear support of our territorial integrity and international law," he added.
Ravi Shankar was appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Ukraine in May this year, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Previously, Shankar served as the Additional Secretary in the ministry.
India has an extensive bilateral relationship with Ukraine, spanning all spheres of cooperation. India was one of the first countries to recognise Ukraine. The Government of India recognised the Republic of Ukraine as a sovereign country in December 1991 and established diplomatic relations in January 1992.

More From This Section

Antony Blinken, Blinken

US Secy Blinken to embark on Israel visit today, push for Gaza ceasefire

Airport , Microsoft outage, Microsoft error

Airports on alert in Pak following detection of mpox cases in nation

Donald Trump, Trump

Bibles, crypto, Truth Social, gold bars: Trump's reported sources of income

Pakistan flag

'I am amazed by this miracle': Pak Deputy PM on ex-ISI chief's arrest

Mastercard

Mastercard plans to cut 3% of staff worldwide before Sept 30 amid overhaul

India is Ukraine's largest export destination in the Asia-Pacific and the fifth-largest overall export destination.
In recent meetings that took place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy, PM Modi, during a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy, reiterated India's commitment to fostering a peaceful resolution to the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.
The leaders engaged in productive discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and addressing the situation in Ukraine.
India participated in the Group of Seven (G7) Summit as an outreach country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ukraine Crisis

Ukraine urge civilians to evacuate Pokrovsk as Russian troops approach

russian army

Russian military beefs up border defences after Ukrainian incursion

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine gambles on deep move into Russian territory, changed battle attempt

Richard Verma, Rich Verma

Richard Verma now US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Ukraine's missile, UAV attacks on our regions of terrorist nature: Russia

Topics : Ukraine ambassador Ministry of External Affairs Italy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 7:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon