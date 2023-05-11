close

BJP promises filling up 200,000 government job vacancies in Telangana

Sanjay Kumar, known for his strong Hindutva views, also said 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' would be organised at Karimnagar on May 14 on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
BJP

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 11:11 PM IST
Slamming the BRS government over the TSPSC paper leak issue, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday said his party would fill up two lakh job vacancies and annually release 'job calendars' if it came to power in the state.

Addressing a 'Nirudyoga March' (March in support of the unemployed) organised by BJP at Sangareddy town near here, he alleged that several family members of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao have got jobs during BRS rule but unemployed youth are in dire straits.

He demanded that the BRS government order an investigation by a sitting judge into the "leak" of question paper of a recruitment test conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

He sought ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh each to the aspirants who suffered loss due to the alleged paper leak.

Sanjay Kumar, Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, also demanded removal of IT Minister K T Rama Rao from his post for his alleged failure in the paper leak.

Expressing confidence that the BJP would come to power in the Legislative Assembly polls scheduled to be held in the state later this year, he said the process to fill up two lakh vacancies as per the report of the Biswal Committee appointed by the state government earlier would be started soon after assuming office.

He said a 'job calender' containing details of vacancies would be released every year and recruitment taken up.

The BJP leader hit out at the government for allegedly being unable to pay salaries to employees on time, implementing farm loan waiver and providing relief to farmers hit by unseasonal rains.

Sanjay Kumar announced that similar 'Nirudyoga March' events would be organised at Khammam, Adilabad and Nizamabad and finally "with lakhs of people' at Hyderabad.

The 'Nirudyoga March' was earlier held at Warangal and Mahabubnagar.

Sanjay Kumar, known for his strong Hindutva views, also said 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' would be organised at Karimnagar on May 14 on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Government Jobs Telangana

First Published: May 11 2023 | 11:11 PM IST

