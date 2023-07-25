The government has identified 113 projects for implementation in Andhra Pradesh under the Sagarmala Programme at an estimated cost of around Rs 1.2 trillion, the govt said in a press release. These projects range from various categories and include the modernisation of existing ports and terminals, RoRo & tourism jetties, enhancement of port connectivity, inland waterways, industrialisation around ports, skill development, and technology centres, among others.Out of these projects, 36 projects have been completed which cost Rs 32,000 crore, whereas, 77 projects worth Rs 91,000 crore are under different stages of execution and development.The release said that the government is conducting regular meetings with the stakeholders and keeping a close eye on the projects to understand the concerns and issues obstructing the implementation of projects.Additionally, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways schedules meetings to encourage coastal states and union territories to hold State Sagarmala Committee (SSC) along with the Maritime States Development Council (MSDC).What is Sagarmala Project?The government website on the Sagarmala project says that it is a National Perspective Plan (NPP) for the comprehensive development of India's 7,500 km coastline, 14,500 km of potentially navigable waterways and maritime sector. The Sagarmala concept was approved by the Union Cabinet on March 25th, 2015.Annexure I CompletedUnder ImplementationUnder DevelopmentPillar# of ProjectTotal Project Cost (Rs. Cr)# of ProjectTotal Project Cost (Rs. Cr)# of ProjectTotal Project Cost (Rs. Cr)Port Modernization101801112617487820Port Connectivity179574203194799403Port led Industrialization420088611965 Coastal Community Development2574103246292Coastal Shipping and IWT317331958426Grand Total363221050735272717741 Annexure II Sr NoName of ProjectProject PillarProject Cost (Rs. Cr)Implementing Agency1Extension of existing container terminal at VPT on DBFOT basisPort Modernization633.00Vishakhapatnam Port Authority2Conversion of existing berths EQ-2- EQ-3- EQ-4 and part of EQ-5 into two numbers of berths - VisakhapatnamPort Modernization182.00Vishakhapatnam Port Authority3Upgradation of OB 1 and 2 for Iron Ore Handling - Phase 1Port Modernization395.00Vishakhapatnam Port Authority4Development of WQ N -WQ-7 and WQ-8 - VisakhapatnamPort Modernization243.00Vishakhapatnam Port Authority5RFID system - Visakhapatnam PortPort Modernization7.00Vishakhapatnam Port Authority6Container scanners - Visakhapatnam PortPort Modernization30.00Vishakhapatnam Port Authority7Supply- Erection- Testing and commissioning of 2 HMCs of capacity greater than 100MT at east quay berth - Visakhapatnam PortPort Modernization39.00Vishakhapatnam Port Authority8Construction of coastal Berth at VPT<span style="box-siz