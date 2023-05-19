close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

MoU signed for ferry service on Brahmaputra to connect 7 religious sites

A memorandum of understanding was signed for a 'Riverine Based Religious Tourism Circuit' to connect seven historic temples, building on religious tourism in Northeast India

BS Web Team New Delhi
MoU signing of 'Riverine Based Religious Tourism Circuit' (Photo: PIB)

MoU signing of 'Riverine Based Religious Tourism Circuit' (Photo: PIB)

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 3:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to develop a 'Riverine Based Religious Tourism Circuit' between Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Sagarmala Development Corporation Limited (SDCL), Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) and Department of Inland Waterways Transport (DIWT), Government of Assam.
The primary objective of the MoU is to establish a modern ferry service, operating on a 'Hop-On Hop-Off' mode, to connect seven historically significant temples situated on the banks of the Brahmaputra.

These sites include Kamakhya, Pandunath, Ashwaklanta, Doul Govinda, Umananda, Chakreshwar, and Auniti Satra. Passengers will be able to enjoy a seamless travel experience with ferry services departing every 30 minutes, providing a convenient means of exploring these spiritual landmarks.
The circuit's route will commence from Hanuman Ghat, Uzan Bazar, which should reduce the overall travel time to under two hours for completing one full circuit.

The execution of this project will require an investment of Rs 45 crore and will be carried out through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) as reported by PIB. It is expected to be completed within 12 months.
The funding for the project will be shared, with SDCL and IWAI jointly contributing 55 per cent of the costs, while ATDC will provide the remaining amount. Additionally, DIWT has offered the usage of Ghats near the temples, free of charge, to facilitate the initiative.

Also Read

International tourism reaches pre-pandemic levels, doubles in Q1FY23

Rajasthan govt plans circuit-based masterplan to strengthen tourism infra

Stock Exchanges BSE, NSE lower circuit limits on Adani group stocks

Four Adani Group stocks hit upper circuit today: All you need to know

Udaipur DC bans hoisting religious flags on public buildings for 2 months

Official death toll from cyclone Mocha at least 145, says Myanmar

Supreme Court allows axing of khair trees on govt forest land in HP

Why is there delay in justice to wrestlers: Congress' Sachin Pilot

CRPF Commandos conduct special drill in J&K's Dal Lake ahead of G20 summit

Jharkhand RERA blacklists firms, 3 partners for violation of norms


The signing ceremony was in the presence of Assam's Chief Minister, Dhimanta Biswa Sarma, and the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal.
The project's successful implementation is poised to unlock the potential of riverine tourism and bolster the tourism sector in Assam.
Topics : BS Web Reports Religious tourism Brahmaputra lakes

First Published: May 19 2023 | 3:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Why is there delay in justice to wrestlers: Congress' Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot
2 min read

CRPF Commandos conduct special drill in J&K's Dal Lake ahead of G20 summit

CRPF
2 min read

Jharkhand RERA blacklists firms, 3 partners for violation of norms

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty
3 min read

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will be ready by next week, check details here

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link
2 min read

Xiaomi launches Redmi A2 series smartphones at Rs 5,999 onwards: Details

Redmi A2
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt plans to set up 8 new cities in country to ease population burden

India, India population
2 min read

India, UK struggling to make progress in free trade talks: Report

FTA, Free Trade Agreement, Trade Ties, Deals, Partnership
4 min read

Shein is coming back to India. Here's why it was banned in the past

Photo: Shutterstock
5 min read

SC stays West Bengal government's order banning film 'The Kerala Story'

The kerala story
3 min read

Adani-Hindenburg: SC panel says can't pinpoint regulatory failure

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon