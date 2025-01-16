Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / MEA welcomes Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel, Hamas

MEA welcomes Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel, Hamas

In its reaction, India hoped that the agreement will lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza

Israel, Hamas, Israel Hamas flag, Israel Hamas

India on Thursday welcomed the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Thursday welcomed the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

The announcement on the deal comes after 15 months of conflict in Gaza.

In its reaction, India hoped that the agreement will lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. 

 

"We welcome the announcement of the agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"We have consistently called for release of all hostages, ceasefire, and return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

LIVE news: Netanyahu dials Trump after Israel, Hamas reach ceasefire deal

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after knife attack by robber at Bandra home

Saif Ali Khan, Saif

Saif Ali Khan injured in knife attack at Mumbai home, undergoes surgery

Isro, SpaDeX, Space Docking Experiment

Isro successfully performs docking of satellites as part of SpaDeX Mission

Tejasvi Surya

US Consulate to open in Bengaluru on Jan 17, says BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Topics : Ministry of External Affairs Israel-Palestine israel Gaza Hamas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon