Sandeskhali incident: SC stays LS panel action against Bengal officials

Sandeshkhali incident: The Supreme Court (SC), on Monday, stayed the proceedings of the Lok Sabha Privilege committee against the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and three other officials of West Bengal against the complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sukanta Majumdar in a matter related to the Sandeshkhali incident

Majumdar had filed a complaint alleging mistreatment against him during the protests at Sandeshkhali region on February 13 and 14. On February 15, the committee issued a summon to the senior officials in the matter, asking them to appear before the panel today at 10:30 am.

Majumdar alleges police mistreatment

On the same day, Majumdar had alleged that the authorities had cordoned off the lodge where he was staying to prevent him from heading to Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

"After yesterday's protests, I decided to stay at a lodge in Taki so that I could easily visit Sandeshkhali from here. But since this morning, police have blocked the entrance of the lodge and are not allowing me to move out," the BJP MP said.





A bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud passed the interim order while issuing notice on the writ petition filed by Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika IAS (Chief Secretary of WB), Sharad Kumar Dwivedi IAS (District Magistrate, North 24 Parganas District), among others, according to Livelaw.

What is happening in Sandeshkhali?

Sandeshkhali has been witnessing unrest for the past month over allegations of abuse and illegal land grabs against a local Trinamool Congress leader and his supporters by the villagers.

The incident came to the spotlight after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reached the TMC leader's Shajahan Sheikh residence in the village to conduct a raid but were assaulted by his followers on January 5.





Political blame game has also erupted over the issue with the TMC and the BJP at loggerheads, accusing each other of creating unrest in the region.