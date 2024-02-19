Sensex (    %)
                        
TN govt presents Budget 2024-25 with focus on '7 grand Tamil dream'

Social justice, welfare of the marginalised, making Tamil youth global achievers were among the 7 goals, Thennarasu said in his budget speech

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday presented its budget for the year 2024-25, premising the exercise on the "7 grand Tamil dream," that included social justice and women's welfare at the core.
Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu presented the budget and made a slew of announcements.
This included the "Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam," a housing scheme named after the late DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. As per the scheme, 8 lakh concrete houses will be constructed in rural areas across the state to make it 'hut-free' by 2030, he said.
Social justice, welfare of the marginalised, making Tamil youth global achievers were among the 7 goals, Thennarasu said in his budget speech.
Among others, he announced allocating Rs 300 crore in budget for civic amenities including roads for areas nearby city corporations.
Thennarasu said the state has made very significant progress in poverty reduction through its welfare schemes.
The NITI Aayog has said that people below poverty line in Tamil Nadu was only about 2.2 per cent, he added.

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

