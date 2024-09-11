Business Standard
Home / India News / Sandip Ghosh's wife purchased properties without approval from WB govt: ED

Sandip Ghosh's wife purchased properties without approval from WB govt: ED

Sandip Ghosh has been booked by the ED in an alleged financial irregularities linked money laundering case after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR

Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Ventures (ADAVPL), a company owned by Anil Ambani, has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai, requesting the court to direct Hinduja-owned IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL) to cease using the ‘Relian

The ED said his wife, Dr Sangeeta Ghosh, purchased two immovable properties "without any proper approval from the state government authorities"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate Tuesday claimed that the wife of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, purchased two immovable assets without "proper approval" from West Bengal government authorities.
The federal agency alleged in a statement that it has "found" documents related to about half-a-dozen houses, flats and a farmhouse owned by the doctor couple during searches conducted against them and their "close relatives" on September 6 at seven locations in Kolkata.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Sandip Ghosh has been booked by the ED in an alleged financial irregularities linked money laundering case after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR. The ex-principal came under the scanner following the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at the hospital on August 9.
 
The ED said his wife, Dr Sangeeta Ghosh, purchased two immovable properties "without any proper approval from the state government authorities".
"Interestingly, a post facto approval was granted to Dr Sangeeta Ghosh to purchase the property by Dr Sandip Ghosh in the year 2021," it said.
During this period, Sandip Ghosh was posted as the principal of RG Kar hospital and Dr Sangeeta Ghosh was posted there as an assistant professor, it said.

More From This Section

crime against women rape assault

Wing commander booked for alleged rape; IAF says cooperating with police

Servers, internet, cables, data storage

Uttar Pradesh targets Rs 30,000 cr investment for secure data storage

Drone

QCI gives nod to National Test House Ghaziabad as drones certification body

Manipur,Biren Singh

Manipur govt fresh order says internet suspended only in 5 valley districts

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Delhi records 913.1 mm of rain, 56% above normal this monsoon so far

The agency said documents related to a flat in Murshidabad, three in Kolkata, apart from two houses in Kolkata "acquired by" the two, along with documents relating to a farmhouse owned by them, were found during the raids.
"Various other incriminating documents and digital devices belonging to Dr Sandip Ghosh were seized during the searches. These documents were seized based on the prima facie suspicion that those properties were purchased out of proceeds of crime," the ED said.
A Kolkata court Tuesday sent Sandip Ghosh to judicial custody till September 23 in the CBI case.
The court also sent his security personnel Afsar Ali and two alleged associates -- medical equipment vendor Biplab Singha and pharmacy shop owner Suman Hazara -- to judicial custody till September 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED to prioritise asset restoration for victims; Rs 16,400 cr recovered

Protest, kolkata protest, Kolkata March, Howrah March

Doctor rape-murder: Lack of evidence affecting CBI probe, says official

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Punjab, Haryana HC dismisses plea of Cong MLA's son against ED arrest

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids German company's subsidiary in case of fraud involving Rs 130 cr

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Delhi Court issues notice to ED on plea of Anubrata Mondal seeking bail

Topics : Enforcement Directorate property Kolkata Medical college

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon