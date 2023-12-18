Sensex (    %)
                        
Saudi Arabia emerges as top destination for skilled workers: Govt to LS

The data showed that 13,944 skilled candidates got jobs in Saudi Arabia, followed by Qatar (3646), United Arab Emirates (2832) and the United Kingdom (1248)

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 7:22 PM IST

Every one in two candidates who got skilled under the Skill India International Centres (SIIC) and successfully gained employment abroad between April 2022 and December 2023 did so in Saudi Arabia, Union Skill Minister of State, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

In response to a question on whether the government has embarked on an upskilling plan that aims to partner with other countries in the world that need skilled employees, the minister replied that due to the efforts of the Skill Ministry by establishing SIICs, a total of 25,300 candidates successfully gained employment abroad.
The data showed that 13,944 skilled candidates got jobs in Saudi Arabia, followed by Qatar (3,646), the United Arab Emirates (2,832), and the United Kingdom (1,248).

The minister said that in line with the budget announcement this year, the Skill Ministry has proposed the establishment of 30 SIICs across various states.

“The selection of locations of SIIC is based on country and sector-wise migration patterns, the demand for overseas mobility in different regions, and other feasibility parameters. The establishment of SIICs is an ongoing process. These centres will facilitate skilled mobility to the youth by providing destination-based skilling/re-skilling/up-skilling facility, assistance in placements, counselling, assessment/trade testing, emigration assistance, and post-placement support,” the minister replied.

Currently, two SIICs have been established, one in Varanasi and another at Bhubaneswar.

Besides, the minister also informed that the Skill Ministry has active government-to-government Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with eight countries like Australia, Denmark, France, Germany, Japan, Qatar, the UAE, and the UK.

“The MoUs provide a broad framework for cooperation with the partner country in areas such as information exchange, standard setting, mutual recognition of qualifications, training of trainers, internship for skilled mobility,” the reply read.

Top 5 countries


Countries   No. of people placed
Saudi Arabia 13944
Qatar 3646
UAE 2832
UK 1248
Japan 1196

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 7:22 PM IST

