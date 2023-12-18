Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Just 2 out of 15 board directors in NSFDC from SC community: House panel

The Committee said that the equity support provided to NSFDC by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has been stopped from 2020-21 for three years till 2022-23

parliament, new parliament, new delhi, india

The Committee noted that out of 37 state SC Development Corporations, only 17 are performing.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A parliamentary panel has pointed out that the National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC), mandated to work for the economic uplift of Scheduled Castes, only has two members out of 15 in the Board of Directors from the SC community.
In its response, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said that a proposal for four directors from the SC community has been approved by the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister, but the parliamentary panel called the reply "vague" and unconvincing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The Committee are not convinced with the vague reply of the NSFDC in response to their recommendation that vacant posts in the Board of Directors of NSFDC should be filled at the earliest while ensuring adequate representation of Scheduled castes therein," the panel said.
The Committee on the welfare of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes tabled its report in Parliament on Monday.
In the report, the Committee pointed out that out of the total 15 members, there are currently only two SC members on the Board of Directors.
According to the information provided to the Committee, there are two vacancies in non-official and seven vacancies in the Official Board of Directors (including 3 Official Director posts in State SC Development Corporation) lying vacant.
"The Committee strongly feels that induction of an SC candidate in the Board of Directors would prove to be a catalyst in shaping the overall functioning of NSFDC," it said.
The Committee said that the equity support provided to NSFDC by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has been stopped from 2020-21 for three years till 2022-23.
"At the same time, the Committee may also be informed whether or not the Ministry has resumed the equity support for the current year.
"The Committee would like to stress that in order to make NSFDC financially healthy in disbursing funds and increase the number of beneficiaries, the Ministry should provide optimal equity support for its schemes to stay afloat and fructify," the panel said.
Further, the Committee noted that out of 37 state SC Development Corporations, only 17 are performing.

Also Read

Parliament session: Centre may table Telecommunications Bill 2023 today

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Urge all members to come prepared: PM Narendra Modi ahead of Winter Session

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

45 Oppn MPs suspended in Rajya Sabha, 33 in LS over security breach row

Covid-19: Karnataka asks people over 60 years of age to mask up

Bhashini: Everything you need to know about AI language translation tool

Drug mafia, illegal immigrants behind Manipur ethnic violence: CM

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Ladakh, no immediate reports of damage

The Committee suggested that the lending models be revised to make them more acceptable to the banks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Parliament winter session winter session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayIPL 2024 Auction | Top Overseas PlayersDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon