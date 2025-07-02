Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Saying 'I Love You' not sexual intent, rules Bombay HC in Pocso case

Saying 'I Love You' not sexual intent, rules Bombay HC in Pocso case

Case dates back to 2015, when the accused allegedly approached a 17-year-old girl on her way home from school. According to the complaint, he held her hand, asked her name, and told her, "I love you"

Bombay High Court (Photo: Shutterstock)

"The phrase 'I love you' alone does not automatically imply sexual intent as defined under the law," the court stated, adding, "There must be additional factors that point toward a motive beyond mere expression of affection." (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court acquitted a 25-year-old man who was earlier convicted for allegedly teasing a minor girl by saying "I love you" back in 2015, overturning the verdict of a lower court.

According to the judgment, the man had been sentenced to three years' imprisonment by a Nagpur sessions court under sections 354-A (sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

The lower court had viewed his words as stemming from sexual intent. However, the High Court overturned the verdict, observing that merely expressing love verbally does not, in itself, constitute sexual harassment.

 

Justice Urmila Joshi-Phalke, who delivered the judgment, clarified that actions such as inappropriate touching, forcible disrobing, or indecent gestures accompanied by intent to violate a woman's modesty are essential elements to establish a case of sexual offence. Simply saying "I love you" without any corroborating evidence of such intent does not fulfil the legal criteria.

The case dates back to 2015, when the accused allegedly approached a 17-year-old girl on her way home from school. According to the complaint, he held her hand, asked her name, and told her, "I love you." The girl informed her father, leading to the filing of a police complaint.

Also Read

HDFC Bank

Multiple HC benches recuse from hearing plea of HDFC Bank CEO in fraud case

Supreme Court

HCs not custodian of revenue department, says SC; stays Bombay HC order

Bombay High Court

HC flags rise in deaths on Mumbai local, calls for preventive measures

Kochi Tuskers vs BCCI

Bombay HC upholds ₹538 cr Kochi Tuskers arbitral award against BCCI

Sashidhar Jagdishan, MD & CEO, HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank CEO Jagdishan moves Bombay HC to quash FIR by Lilavati Trust

In its ruling, the High Court noted that there was no proof indicating that the man's actions were driven by a desire for sexual contact.

"The phrase 'I love you' alone does not automatically imply sexual intent as defined under the law," the court stated, adding, "There must be additional factors that point toward a motive beyond mere expression of affection."

"Thus, the state of mind, must be to establish some sort of physical contact or must be related to or associated with sex or indicative of involvement of sex in the relationship, if it is to be considered as sexual. Words uttered should be with "sexual intent" associated with indicative of involvement of sex or physical contact or expressing sexual overtures. Words expressed "I Love You" would not by itself amount to "sexual intent" as contemplated by the legislature. There should be something more which must suggest that the real intention is to drag in the angle of sex, if the words uttered are to be taken as conveying sexual intent. it should reflect by the act," the judgment read.

The judgment is being seen as a precedent that distinguishes between emotional expression and sexual misconduct, emphasising the need for clear evidence of intent before drawing legal conclusions in such sensitive cases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Atishi marlena, Atishi

LIVE news updates: 'Tughlaqi farman', says Atishi on Delhi's fuel ban on old vehicles

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

₹60 lakh revamp for Rekha Gupta's bungalow; includes TVs, ACs, chandeliers

Almost half of all organisations in India say they have experienced cyber fraud during and after the pandemic. Technology, media and communication, financial services, and manufacturing are the most affected sectors, according to the ‘Financial and C

Elderly woman in Mumbai duped of ₹1.15 cr by cyber fraudsters over 6 years

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Govt to amend existing laws to invoke MCOCA against drug peddlers: Fadnavis

Kolhapuri chappals at Prada show

Indian brands tap heritage pride to boost sales after Prada sandal scandal

Topics : Bombay High Court Sexual harassment case Nagpur

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVERussia Sanctions BillDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon