SC-appointed task force for doctors' safety, security holds first meeting

The Supreme Court-appointed National Task Force (NTF) met for the first time on Tuesday to formulate a protocol for the safety and security of healthcare professionals, deciding to hold wider consultations with all stakeholders, including chief secretaries and Directors General of Police (DGPs) from all states.

"A meeting will be held on August 28 through video conferencing to discuss short-term measures regarding the security of medical professionals with chief secretaries and DGPs from all states. It will be co-chaired by the union home secretary and union health secretary," official sources said.

The ten-member NTF deliberated on some of the inputs and representations that it has received for improving the safety, security, and working conditions of healthcare workers at medical establishments.

“There was elaborate and detailed discussion on various issues by the NTF members. The members informed that they have been approached directly by various stakeholders and have individually received almost 300 to 400 suggestions,” according to official sources.

“The task force is likely to interact further with stakeholders such as the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and resident doctors' associations (RDAs),” the source added.

The ten-member panel was constituted last week after the apex court took suo motu cognisance of the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The NTF will formulate effective recommendations to remedy the issues of concern pertaining to the safety, working conditions, and well-being of medical professionals and other related matters, according to the terms of reference for the task force released by the Union Health Ministry.

The apex court has directed the task force to submit an interim report within three weeks and a final report within two months of the order.

The health ministry also operationalised a national portal for seeking suggestions from individuals and different stakeholders across the country. This comes after the Supreme Court had directed the union health secretary to launch a portal where stakeholders can submit suggestions to the NTF last week.