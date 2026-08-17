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Home / India News / SC asks Allahabad HC not to proceed with DA case against Rahul Gandhi

SC asks Allahabad HC not to proceed with DA case against Rahul Gandhi

The top court also asked the CBI and the ED not to file any report before the high court in connection with the case lodged against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

The bench was hearing a plea filed by Rahul Gandhi against the high court order. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 1:10 PM IST

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In a relief to Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Allahabad High Court not to proceed with a disproportionate assets case against the Congress leader.

The top court also asked the CBI and the ED not to file any report before the high court in connection with the case lodged against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Gandhi, and issued notices to Karnataka resident S Vignesh Shishir, who had filed the plea in the high court, the CBI and the ED.

 

The bench was hearing a plea filed by Gandhi against the high court order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Rahul Gandhi Supreme Court Congress

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 1:10 PM IST