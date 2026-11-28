The Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for Hockey India elections scheduled to be held on December 5 and set aside two orders of the Orissa High Court staying the poll process.

A bench of Justices K V Viswanathan and Arun Palli recalled the two show cause notices of Hockey India to Hockey Association of Odisha, which had proposed its reclassification from a permanent member to an associate member.

The bench said grievances of Hockey Odisha will be redressed by a committee headed by ex-apex court judge Justice A K Sikri.

It said the court cannot allow the prospect of players, who are performing so well and training hard on the ground, to be jeopardised, and allowed the election to Hockey India to be held on December 5.

On November 18, amid the ongoing internal strife within Hockey India, the Orissa High Court refused to vacate its interim stay on the election process of the governing body, observing that its bye-laws do not empower the secretary general to convene Executive Committee meetings without the orders of the president.

It had dismissed an interlocutory application seeking vacation of the interim stay order passed on November 6.

Hockey India had scheduled its elections for December 5, with the final electoral roll due on November 15 and the nomination process scheduled between November 22 and 24.