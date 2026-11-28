No party can stop women's quota implementation in LS, state assemblies: PM
In a video message on X, the prime minister said his government remains committed to its promise to ensure reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that his government will definitely implement reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies and that parties opposing it will not be able to stop it.
In a video message on X, Modi also said the government remains committed to fulfilling the promise made to the country's 'Nari Shakti'.
"Our resolve to empower Nari Shakti remains unshaken. I want to assure every woman in the country that we will definitely eliminate and remove every obstacle that comes in the way of women's reservation," he said.
The prime minister said the spirits of those supporting the women's reservation bill are high, "our courage is unbreakable, and our resolve is steadfast".
"The parties opposing women's reservation will never be able to stop the country's 'Nari Shakti' from increasing its participation in Parliament and the state assemblies. It is just a matter of time," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 28 2026 | 2:13 PM IST