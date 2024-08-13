SC closes contempt case as Ramdev, Balkrishna agree to end misleading ads

New Delhi: Patanjali Ayurved co-founder Baba Ramdev leaves after appearing before the Supreme Court, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed the contempt case against yoga guru Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna after accepting their undertakings to cease issuing misleading advertisements and claims regarding Patanjali Ayurved Ltd products. The decision followed a series of legal actions stemming from allegations that Patanjali engaged in a smear campaign against modern medicine, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In May, the Supreme Court had reserved its order on a contempt case filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Ramdev, and Balakrishna. The case centred on the company's misleading advertisements, particularly those promoting Patanjali's products as alternatives to allopathic treatments and Covid-19 vaccines. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the hearing, the bench underscored the influence Ramdev holds over the public and urged him to use that influence responsibly. "What has been done for yoga is good, but Patanjali products are another matter," remarked Justice Kohil in response to arguments highlighting Ramdev's contributions to yoga.

The court also instructed Patanjali to file affidavits within three weeks, detailing the steps taken to recall misleading advertisements for which their licenses had been suspended. Patanjali's counsel informed the bench that they had written to all platforms still running these ads and confirmed that the sale of banned products had ceased.

Background on Patanjali misleading ads case

The contempt case emerged in the context of a larger legal battle between Patanjali Ayurved and various medical associations. In 2021, multiple doctors' associations, including those from prestigious institutions like AIIMS and the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research in Chandigarh, filed a lawsuit against Ramdev and Patanjali in the Delhi High Court. The lawsuit accused Ramdev of undermining public trust in allopathic treatments and promoting misinformation during the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly through the promotion of Patanjali's product, Coronil, as a Covid-19 cure.

The Delhi High Court, in an interim order, directed Ramdev, Balakrishna, and others to remove statements on social media platforms that disparaged allopathic medicine and promoted Coronil. The court also directed Patanjali to issue apologies for their misleading advertisements, noting that these apologies should be as prominent as the original ads.

