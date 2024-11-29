Business Standard
Home / India News / SC declines to examine plea on regulating prasad quality in temples

SC declines to examine plea on regulating prasad quality in temples

The petitioner's counsel asserted that the PIL did not seek publicity while referring to news reports over people falling ill after the consumption of food offerings or "prasad" at various temples

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

The petitioner's counsel said it was not the case of temples being at fault as they lacked the wherewithal to check the quality of supplies.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to examine a plea seeking regulations over the quality of "prasad" or food offerings being distributed at temples, observing its prayers were within the state's domain.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan told the petitioner's counsel that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 26 said the executive was discharging its function within its limits.

"We are not inclined to entertain the present petition in as much as the prayers made in the petition are within the domain of policy of the state," the bench noted, "if the petitioner so desires, he may make an application to the appropriate authority which would be considered in accordance with law".

 

The petitioner's counsel asserted that the PIL did not seek publicity while referring to news reports over people falling ill after the consumption of food offerings or "prasad" at various temples.

"Why only restricting it to prasadam? File it for food in hotels, food items that we purchase from the grocery (stores). There may also be adulteration there," the bench remarked.

The petitioner's counsel said it was not the case of temples being at fault as they lacked the wherewithal to check the quality of supplies.

More From This Section

Enforcement Directorate, ED

LIVE news: ED seizes cash, luxury cars in case against ex-promoters of Kwality Ltd

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) Managing Director Jayen Mehta addresses the media ahead of Amul's Golden Jubilee celebration at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

GCMMF expects double-digit revenue growth in FY25 on strong Amul demand

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

BJP condemns move to make Karnataka CM chancellor of RDPR University

UPSC coaching, UPSC exam coaching centre, coaching centre

UPSC death case: Delhi HC extends interim bail of accused basement owners

Odisha Govt deploys special teams to check illegal paddy inflow into state

Odisha Govt deploys special teams to check illegal paddy inflow into state

He said though Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had powers, its guidelines lacked teeth and the plea was only seeking it to be regulated.

The bench, however, observed if there were individual cases concerning any temple, the person concerned could approach the respective high court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Panneerselvam

SC stays revival of corruption case against former TN CM Panneerselvam

Supreme Court, SC

SC bars Sambhal court from taking action on mosque survey until Jan 8

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

SC defers bail plea against Chandrababu Naidu in skill development case

Supreme Court, SC

Mathura Shahi Idgah dispute: SC to hear plea of mosque committee on Dec 9

air pollution, AQI

All Grap 4 restrictions to stay until Dec 02, except those on schools: SC

Topics : Supreme Court prasad at temples food services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon