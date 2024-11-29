Business Standard
Home / India News / Odisha Govt deploys special teams to check illegal paddy inflow into state

Odisha Govt deploys special teams to check illegal paddy inflow into state

So far, 84 enforcement teams have been deployed in various districts in Odisha, including 10 in Bargarh district and 21 in Sambalpur district

A paddy field in Punjab’s Attari. To clear their fields swiftly, many farmers burn the leftover paddy stubble (Photo: Sarthak Choudhury)

The government has set a target of procuring 80 lakh tonnes of paddy during the current Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2024-25. (Representative Image)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Odisha government has deployed special enforcement teams in various districts to curb the illegal inflow of paddy from neighbouring states during the procurement season, the state government said on Friday.

So far, 84 enforcement teams have been deployed in various districts, including 10 in Bargarh district and 21 in Sambalpur district, it said.

While the central government's minimum support price (MSP) for paddy is Rs 2,300 per quintal, the state government has announced an additional Rs 800 per quintal as assistance to farmers. This has triggered concerns that some traders may attempt to bring paddy from other states to sell it in Odisha at a higher price.

 

The government has set a target of procuring 80 lakh tonnes of paddy during the current Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2024-25.

According to the statement, the teams will monitor vehicles entering Odisha with paddy from neighboring states, as well as vehicles moving from mandis (paddy procurement centres) to mills and depots.

The teams have been empowered to take immediate action and seize any vehicle found violating regulations. Civil supply officers in the respective districts have been instructed to take appropriate steps, it added.

More From This Section

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Delhi Pollution

Pollution in Delhi-NCR among topics to be examined by parliamentary panel

Storm

Depression to cross Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast on Nov 30 morning: IMD

Enforcement Directorate, ED

LIVE news: ED seizes cash, luxury cars in case against ex-promoters of Kwality Ltd

Supreme Court, SC

SC bars Sambhal court from taking action on mosque survey until Jan 8

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

SC defers bail plea against Chandrababu Naidu in skill development case

The government has also implemented various measures to bring transparency to the paddy procurement process. Awareness drives have been launched to ensure that eligible farmers can sell their paddy to the government. Steps have been taken to facilitate the smooth experience of farmers who come to the mandis to sell their paddy, the statement said.

The Kharif paddy procurement process began on November 20 and will continue until March 2025.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will begin distributing the bonus to paddy farmers from December 8.

Also Read

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

DGP conference: Odisha Police on high alert over possible security threats

VK Pandian, Pandian

Odisha govt rejects IAS Sujata R Karthikeyan's leave extension application

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Odisha to implement NEP 2020 in universities from current academic year

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Odisha govt approves investment of Rs 3,353 crore in various sectors

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Odisha govt disburses Rs 423 cr to districts affected by Cyclone Dana

Topics : Odisha government Odisha Paddy Odisha foodgrain Odisha traders Odisha govt BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon