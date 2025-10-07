Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 01:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SC directs states, UTs to set rules for pedestrians, non-motorised vehicles

The directions came on a petition filed by Coimbatore-based surgeon S Rajaseekaran, who highlighted the large number of road accidents in India

The plea sought directions to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to make coordinated efforts to prevent road accidents. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all the states and Union Territories to frame road safety rules within six months by regulating the movement of non-motorised vehicles and pedestrians in public spaces.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan directed all the states and UTs to frame such rules under Sections 138 (1A) and 210D of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

"We direct all the states and UTs to formulate rules under Section 138(1A) of the Motor Vehicles Act within a period of six months, if not already framed, for the purpose of regulating activities and access of non-mechanical propelled vehicles and pedestrians to public places and national highways.

 

"We direct all the states and UTs to formulate and notify rules under Section 210D of the Act within a period of six months, if not already framed, for design, construction and maintenance of standards for roads other than national highways," the bench said.

The directions came on a petition filed by Coimbatore-based surgeon S Rajaseekaran, who highlighted the large number of road accidents in India.

The plea sought directions to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to make coordinated efforts to prevent road accidents.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

