Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Sitharaman launches foreign currency settlement system at GIFT City

Sitharaman launches foreign currency settlement system at GIFT City

Currently foreign currency transactions usually get settled with a lag of 36 to 48 hours

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Sitharaman further said fintech has democratised finance in India. (Photo:PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday launched the foreign currency settlement system in GIFT IFSC, which will facilitate seamless transactions on real-time basis, enhance liquidity management, and ensure compliance.

Currently foreign currency transactions usually get settled with a lag of 36 to 48 hours.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, the finance minister said with the operationalisation of the foreign currency settlement system, GIFT City joins a select list of financial centres that include Hong Kong, Tokyo, Manila, and some other centres which have the infrastructure to settle foreign currency transactions locally.

Sitharaman further said fintech has democratised finance in India.

 

India ranks third in fintech companies and does half of world's real-time digital transactions, the minister said and added that the government's policy has been to play a role to nurture the fintech sector through a balanced approach.

Also Read

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the gathering during the launch of Nationwide Awareness Campaign of Unclaimed Financial Assets - Apki Poonji, Apka Adhikar (Your Money, Your Right) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat | Photo: X/ @nsitharamanoffc

Sitharaman launches campaign to return ₹1.84 trn unclaimed financial assets

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

India must shape global outcomes, not remain passive spectator: Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Private sector sees scope in India as govt maintains capex push: Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FM proposes 'Pension Sakhis' to drive NPS growth, launches new scheme

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FM to kick off nationwide campaign on unclaimed financial assets on Oct 4

She emphasised the government's enabling approach towards business, technology and innovation.

"We'd like to remain in the fringes and watch. We like to remain in the fringes and help...we have to enable businesses and not interrupt in their progress," Sitharaman added.

Fintech in India, she said, has not merely digitised payments but has also democratised finance, empowering millions to save, invest, borrow and insure with transparency.

Sitharaman said India has stepped decisively into the global AI arena with the $1.3 billion India AI Mission, showcasing the country's commitment to innovation and technology.

In her address, the finance minister also emphasised that "we should refrain" from weaponising technology and it should be used for the public good.

Sithraman also said while artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed finance and governance, there are darker sides of the technology also.

"Even as AI opens extraordinary possibilities, we must confront its darker side. The same tools that power innovation can be weaponised for deception and for fraud. I'm not personalising it, but I can say, I have seen several deep fake videos of myself, being circulated online, manipulated to mislead citizens, distort facts," the finance minister said.

She also informed the gathering that the government saved ₹4.31 trillion due to Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), and public funds now reach the people they are meant for and not ghost entities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids multiple locations in Delhi-NCR in 'fake' call centre case

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India has special responsibility as Global South looks to us: Jaishankar

BR Gavai

LIVE news updates: Lawyer who threw shoe at CJI Gavai says he has no regrets

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear plea seeking CBI probe into Karur stampede on October 10

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi begins 25th year as head of govt, says improving lives his priority

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance minister technology industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon