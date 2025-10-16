Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SC dismisses Telangana's plea against HC order on quota to Backward Classes

SC dismisses Telangana's plea against HC order on quota to Backward Classes

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta dismissed the state's plea against the October 9 order of the Telangana High Court

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the Telangana government's plea challenging a high court order which stayed a government order providing 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta dismissed the state's plea against the October 9 order of the Telangana High Court.

The high court had issued an interim stay against the government order.

The high court, which was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the state government's order that increased the Backward Classes quota, had directed the state to file its reply in four weeks.

Some of the petitioners before the high court challenged the September 26, 2025, government order, saying the 42 per cent quota to Backward Classes raises total reservation in local bodies to 67 per cent. It breaches the 50 per cent ceiling on reservations laid down by the court in its verdicts, they claimed.

 

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Business Standard
