Gender diversity: Women to join all shifts of Tata Steel's Jamshedpur plant

Gender diversity: Women to join all shifts of Tata Steel's Jamshedpur plant

Inclusion of women in all three shifts at Tata Steel's Jamshedpur plant from February 1 next year follows its 'Udaan: Wings of Change' initiative to its advance diversity, equity, and inclusion goals

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Tata Steel on Wednesday announced a significant expansion of its gender diversity initiatives, stating that it will deploy female employees across all three shifts at its Jamshedpur plant.
 
Tata Steel’s Udaan initiative 
Under its initiative titled ‘Udaan: Wings of Change’, the company plans to have around 543 women from 21 departments working in three shifts by February 1 next year, according to a PTI report.
 
The move reinforces Tata Steel’s commitment to promoting gender diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) across its workforce, in line with its broader organisational objectives, the company said in a statement.
 
The announcement follows recent regulatory approvals from the government, enabling Tata Steel to implement a more inclusive workplace policy.
 

“The ‘Udaan: Wings of Change’ initiative is a testament to Tata Steel’s deep-rooted commitment to empowering women and fostering a truly inclusive workplace,” said Atrayee Sanyal, chief people officer at Tata Steel.
 
“By enabling female employees to participate in three-shift operations, we are not only expanding opportunities but also strengthening our organisational fabric through diverse perspectives and capabilities. We have meticulously planned a comprehensive support system to ensure their safety, security, well-being, and professional growth,” she said.
 
DEI framework at work 
Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programmes aim to address long-standing and systemic inequalities linked to gender, race, age, ability, and sexual orientation within workplaces. Diversity refers to the representation of varied identities and characteristics such as gender, ethnicity, age, culture, and disability. Equity emphasises fairness and justice, including equal opportunities and fair compensation.
 
Through ‘Udaan’, Tata Steel seeks to advance its DEI goals by ensuring the representation and participation of women in operational roles across shifts traditionally dominated by male employees.
   
 
Separately, Tata Steel reported that its crude steel production in India increased by 7 per cent to 5.67 million tonnes in the second quarter of the current financial year.
     
[With inputs from PTI]

Topics : Tata Steel steelmakers women

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

