Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 01:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Why Narayana Murthy, wife declined to take part in Karnataka caste survey

Why Narayana Murthy, wife declined to take part in Karnataka caste survey

Sudha Murthy submitted a self-declaration refusing to provide information in the pro forma issued by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission for the Social and Educational Survey 2025

NR Narayana Murthy, Narayana

The couple said they don't want the social and educational survey or the caste survey conducted at their home. (Photo:PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty declined to participate in the ongoing caste survey in Karnataka, stating that they don't belong to any backward community, according to a report by news agency PTI.
 
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) sources told PTI that the couple said they don't want the social and educational survey or the caste survey conducted at their home.
 
According to the report, Sudha Murthy submitted a self-declaration refusing to provide information in the pro forma issued by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission for the Social and Educational Survey 2025. 
 
 
The pro forma stated that, due to personal reasons, she was declining to provide information for the survey being conducted by the commission. Additionally, Sudha Murthy wrote in Kannada that she and her family do not belong to any backward community and, therefore, would not participate in a government-conducted survey meant for such groups.

Also Read

Narayan Murthy

Family office to Narayana Murthy wary of startups amid valuation cuts

NR Narayana Murthy, Narayana

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy visits GIFT City, lauds global potential

Narayan Murthy

Narayana Murthy's 17-mth-old grandson earns ₹3.3 cr from Infosys dividends

Stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex hit 3-month high; all sectors gain; Nestle hits 52-week high

US visa

Relief for H-1B families: US Supreme Court upholds work rights for spouses

Is it mandatory to take part in the caste survey?

On September 26, the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes issued a notice explaining the rules for the caste survey. The notice clarified that participation is voluntary.
 
It stated that while the survey aims to cover the entire state, individuals and households are not obliged to provide any information. "Though the survey aims to cover the entire population, participation by citizens and households is voluntary, and there is no requirement to disclose information," the notice said.

Karnataka caste survey

The survey started on September 22 and was originally scheduled to conclude on October 7, but was later extended up to October 18. Since teachers are largely involved in the survey, the government has declared a holiday for schools till October 18.
 
The caste census has witnessed participation from different levels of society across Karnataka, including Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Survey officials recently visited Shivakumar's house. He and his family cooperated fully, providing details about their caste, religion, and other personal information.
 
According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, at least 83 per cent of households have been surveyed in Karnataka as of early October. Around 12.2 million households out of the total 14.3 million have been counted so far.

More From This Section

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI

AG approves contempt proceedings against lawyer who threw shoe at CJI Gavai

Donald Trump, Trump

LIVE news updates: Trump hosts lavish White House dinner for donors funding new ballroom

Elvish Yadav

ED chargesheets Elvish Yadav in wildlife-linked money laundering case

Nimisha Priya

Execution of Indian nurse on Yemen death row has been stayed: SC told

Tata Steel

Gender diversity: Women to join all shifts of Tata Steel's Jamshedpur plant

Topics : Narayana Murthy Infosys Narayan Murthy Caste caste system india Infosys Karnataka BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon