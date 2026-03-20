SC flags officials' liability over illegal mining in Chambal sanctuary

The Supreme Court on Friday signalled that officials in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh could be held ‘vicariously liable’ for damage to wildlife habitats within the National Chambal Sanctuary, attributing the ongoing destruction to administrative apathy in curbing illegal sand mining.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, hearing a suo motu matter concerning unlawful mining activities and their impact on endangered aquatic species such as ghariyals, indicated that a detailed examination would be done after responses from the concerned states and departments are filed.

At this stage, the Court underscored that any degradation of protected habitats would invite penal consequences under a range of environmental and forest laws, including the Wildlife Protection Act and the Environment Protection Act, among others. In its order, the Court observed that officials from the forest, mining, water resources, and police departments of the three states could be held responsible for aiding the destruction by failing to act against illegal mining operations. It noted that comprehensive directions would be issued after considering the responses filed.

The Registry was directed to implead multiple authorities, including the Principal Secretaries of the three states, their Directors General of Police, senior officials from the mining, forest, and water resources departments, as well as the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The Court also sought assistance from Senior Advocate Nikhil Goel and Advocate-on-Record Rupali Samuel as amici curiae. It issued a notice to the Centrally Empowered Committee operating under the Environment Protection Act. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 2.

The National Chambal Sanctuary, which stretches across parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, is considered one of the last viable habitats for the critically endangered ghariyal. The river system also supports other threatened species, including the Gangetic dolphin and the Indian skimmer.