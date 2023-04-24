close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SC must let legislature decide on same-sex marriage: Bar associations

The apex court is hearing a clutch of petitions seeking legal sanction for marriage between homosexual couples

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Supreme Court

Supreme Court

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 7:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The coordination committee of all district court bar associations of Delhi said on Monday the issue of same-sex marriage being heard by the Supreme Court should instead be decided the legislature.

The apex court is hearing a clutch of petitions seeking legal sanction for marriage between homosexual couples.

In a resolution, the committee said the social ramifications of the ongoing proceedings before the SC are colossal and have the potential for an unintended impact on the social fabric.

It is important that issues that have the potential to affect society at large are discussed and debated in the Parliament where elected representatives can take into account the views and concerns of their constituents, the resolution said.

It said the issue is deeply entrenched in societal norms, values, and beliefs and a decision made in isolation, without the benefit of the view of the society, is likely to be ineffective and may even be counterproductive.

The resolution also said the issue required careful consideration and public debate.

Also Read

SC begins hearing of pleas to recognise same-sex marriages; details here

Same-sex marriage in India: What did Supreme Court say in the case?

Same-sex marriage case in the Supreme Court: Here is what the Centre said

Same-sex marriage: Centre files fresh affidavit in SC, seeks states' views

US Senate set to vote on bill protecting same-sex, interracial marriages

Sachin at 50: The burden of being a prodigy

EAM Jaishankar visits Indian infra company's road project site in Guyana

NSE warns investors against guaranteed returns investment schemes

Kerala will become a global healthcare hub with improved services: Vijayan

Commerce ministry terminates anti-dumping probe on Chinese chemical imports

The regulation and legalization of marriage can only be determined by the legislature through due legislative process, which involves consultation with all relevant stakeholders as the legislative body reflect the collective wisdom and conscience of the nation and take into account cultural values, social standards, and other factors that define acceptable human behaviour when making decisions about regulating, permitting, or prohibiting human relationships, it added.

The issue cannot be adjudged by means of judicial interpretations because it requires a more extensive consultation process, the resolution added.

This issue should be referred to parliament, where a more extensive consultation process can take place, it added.

It said the matter required a wide consultative process and cannot be encompassed within the limited judicial adjudicatory precincts. Therefore, it said, judicial intervention in the matter is not advisable.

There is no gainsaying that the legislature, while drafting the various laws pertaining to marriage, never envisaged the issue of marriage between same sexes. Hence, any judicial endeavour to interpret the legislative intent', when none existed, would be rendered nugatory, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Same-sex marriages Lawyers

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 7:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Covid-19 variant, XBB.1.16, drives global surge in Covid cases, deaths

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Indusind Bank Q4 net up 46% at Rs 2043 cr, deposits grew 15% to Rs 3.36 trn

indusind bank
2 min read

Tesla encourages owners to give up 'unlimited free Supercharging for life'

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Welspun India board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of shares

Welspun
2 min read

WhatsApp working on new tool for broadcasting information; details here

WhatsApp
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

I-T dept cracks down on Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Prudential amid wider probe

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
2 min read

Bar council passes resolution against recognition to same-sex marriage

Winds of change, waves of progress
3 min read

Per capita income gap between Karnataka's richest, poorest districts widens

money, tax
3 min read

South African cheetah, Uday, translocated to Kuno National Park dies

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

2 IAF aircraft on standby in Jeddah to evacuate Indians from Sudan

Photo: Twitter/ANI
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon