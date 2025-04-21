Monday, April 21, 2025 | 07:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SC orders ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar to appear before police on May 2

Press Trust of India
Apr 21 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday directed former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating, and wrongly availing of OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination, to appear before Delhi Police on May 2.

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma said no coercive steps will be taken against Khedkar till May 21, the next date of hearing.

"It appears there has been no concrete investigation against the petitioner as such. In the circumstances, we direct the petitioner to appear before the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Central Range, Crime Branch, 2d Floor, Kamla Market Police Station, Delhi on May 2, 2025, at 10.30 am," the bench said.

 

The order added, "It is needless to observe that the respondent/police authority is at liberty to interrogate the petitioner on May 2 and/or on any other date on which she may be summoned for the purpose of investigation."  The bench ordered no coercive steps, such as arrest, against Khedkar till the next hearing.

"The aforesaid interim protection has been granted to the petitioner herein subject to the petitioner cooperating with the investigation to be carried out by the respondent/police authority," the bench said and directed Delhi Police to conclude the probe expeditiously.

Additional solicitor general S V Raju, representing Delhi Police, stressed on Khedkar's custodial interrogation.

On January 15, the top court granted her protection from arrest and sought the response of the Delhi government and the UPSC on her plea seeking anticipatory bail.

Her counsel had then argued that the Delhi High Court made strong observations against Khedkar and dismissed her anticipatory bail plea.

Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting facts in her application for the 2022 UPSC civil services examination for availing herself of reservation benefits.

She had refuted all the allegations against her.

While dismissing her anticipatory bail plea, the high court found a strong prima facie case against Khedkar, indicating the need for an investigation to unearth the "larger conspiracy" to manipulate the system.

Khedkar was granted the interim protection from arrest when the high court issued a notice on her anticipatory bail plea on August 12, 2024, extending it from time to time.

The UPSC initiated a series of actions against Khedkar, including lodging of a criminal case, for availing attempts in the civil services exam by faking her identity, while Delhi Police lodged an FIR against her for various offences.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

