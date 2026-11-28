SC refuses plea to lower minimum age for contesting LS, Assembly polls
The petitioner argued that the voting age was reduced to 18 from 21, while candidates must be at least 25 to contest Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and 30 for the Rajya Sabha
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The Supreme Court on Saturday refused to entertain a plea seeking to reduce the minimum age for contesting parliamentary and state legislature elections.
The counsel appearing for the petitioner told a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh that while the voting age was reduced from 21 to 18, the minimum age to be a member of the Lok Sabha is 25 and 30 for the Rajya Sabha.
The counsel also referred to the minimum age to be a member of the state legislative assembly and state legislative council.
"In this petition, there is a small but very vital issue. The voting age, by the (Constitution) sixty-first amendment, was reduced from 21 to 18," the counsel said.
When the bench observed that it was not an appropriate petition, the counsel said, "The respondent can just inform the petitioner what is the outcome of his representation." "For that, you go to the high court under (Article) 226 for getting a direction for deciding your representation," the bench said.
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The plea had made the Centre and the Election Commission as party respondents.
The counsel then said that he would like to withdraw his plea.
"Dismissed as withdrawn," the bench said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 28 2026 | 2:15 PM IST