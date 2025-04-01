Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC rejects plea against Allahabad HC order on Sambhal mosque whitewashing

SC rejects plea against Allahabad HC order on Sambhal mosque whitewashing

The high court had on March 12 asked the ASI to undertake and complete the whitewashing of the mosque within a week

Supreme Court, SC

"We are not inclined to entertain the present petition. Dismissed," ordered SC bench (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea challenging an Allahabad High Court order that asked the Archaeological Survey of India to whitewash the Mughal-era Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

The high court had on March 12 asked the ASI to undertake and complete the whitewashing of the mosque within a week.

"We are not inclined to entertain the present petition. Dismissed," ordered a bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar.

Appearing for appellant Satish Kumar Aggarwal, Lawyer Barun Sinha assailed the high court's order, saying the ASI was wrongly asked to whitewash the wall of the mosque.

 

In his order, HC judge Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal had said, "The ASI shall undertake the whitewashing work and complete the same within a period of one week from today. Further, no extra lighting shall be put on the walls, as it may cause damage to the monuments, but exterior lights in the shape of focus lights/LED lights may be used by the ASI for lighting of the outer area of the alleged Masjid.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Appoint prosecutors on merit, not on political leanings: Supreme Court

Ranveer Allahbadia

'India's Got Latent' row: SC to hear Ranveer Allahbadia's plea on Tuesday

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear Tuesday plea challenging validity of 1991 Places of Worship Act

PremiumPolice

Maintaining law and order: Police forces urgently need legal training

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

We must show kindness, compassion towards animals: Former CJI Chandrachud

"The expenditure incurred in the whitewashing shall be borne by the Masjid Committee, and the same shall be reimbursed within one week after the completion of whitewashing work," he had said.

The high court had earlier directed the counsel appearing for the ASI to come up with specific averments as to what prejudice would whitewashing of the outer walls of the mosque cause.

Prior to this, a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque was undertaken and it led to the violence at Sambhal last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

Latest LIVE: SC refuses to entertain plea against Allahabad HC order on Sambhal mosque whitewashing

Jaishankar, Chile's president

Chile's President Gabriel Boric meets Jaishankar, pays homage at Raj Ghat

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Naxal issue now confined to 6 districts, down from 12, says Amit Shah

forest cover, forest, India's green cover

Forest areas encroached in 25 states, MP, Assam worst affected: Govt report

Explosion

8 killed, many injured after explosion reported in Bengal's Patharpratima

Topics : Supreme Court Allahabad High Court mosques

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon