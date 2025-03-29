Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
We must show kindness, compassion towards animals: Former CJI Chandrachud

We must show kindness, compassion towards animals: Former CJI Chandrachud

Speaking at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India's 25th-anniversary celebration, he praised the organisation's efforts in advocating for animal rights and promoting veganism

He highlighted the importance of recognising animals as sentient beings and urged people to extend kindness to them. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has called upon people to show kindness towards animals and embrace a more compassionate way of living.

Speaking at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India's 25th-anniversary celebration, which featured a Beatles-themed brunch, Chandrachud praised the organisation's efforts in advocating for animal rights and promoting veganism.

He highlighted the importance of recognising animals as sentient beings and urged people to extend kindness to them.

"PETA India has done remarkable work in the last 25 years, and what began as just a small movement has now spread its wings across India and beyond. We recognise that we have an important role in spreading compassion, love, and kindness, and remember that the other species on this planet have so much to teach us," Chandrachud said.

 

The event also featured a talk by Ingrid Newkirk, the founder of PETA entities worldwide, who emphasised the need to acknowledge the suffering of animals, regardless of their size or species, the statement said.

Speaking at the event, PETA India Director Poorva Joshipura applauded Chandrachud and his family for their unwavering commitment to vegan living and animal protection.

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

