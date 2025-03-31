Monday, March 31, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'India's Got Latent' row: SC to hear Ranveer Allahbadia's plea on Tuesday

'India's Got Latent' row: SC to hear Ranveer Allahbadia's plea on Tuesday

On March 3, the top court had allowed Allahbadia to resume his podcast 'The Ranveer Show' subject to maintaining morality and decency

Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia. (Photo: X/@beerbicepsguy)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Tuesday a plea filed by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia in connection with multiple FIRs filed against him over his comment on parents and sex on comic Samay Raina's YouTube show "India's Got Latent".

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh is likely to hear the matter.

On March 3, the top court had allowed Allahbadia to resume his podcast "The Ranveer Show" subject to maintaining "morality and decency" and making it suitable for viewers of all ages. 

The order had come after Allahbadia's submission that the podcast was his only source of livelihood and about 280 people he employed depended on the show.

 

The court had modified its February 18 order barring Allahbadia and his associates from airing any show on YouTube or any other audio or visual platform.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear Tuesday plea challenging validity of 1991 Places of Worship Act

PremiumPolice

Maintaining law and order: Police forces urgently need legal training

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

We must show kindness, compassion towards animals: Former CJI Chandrachud

National Pollution Control Day

Not acceptable that children need to wear masks to play outside: SC judge

Supreme Court, SC

River Ganga pollution: SC stays NGT order imposing Rs 50,000 cost on Bihar

Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, faces multiple FIRs for his comment on parents and sex on comic Samay Raina's YouTube show "India's Got Latent".

The bench had also extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Allahbadia till further orders, while asking him to join the investigation in Guwahati.

The top court had also expanded the scope of the proceedings and directed the Centre to come up with a draft regulatory mechanism on social media content.

The top court had also listed YouTuber Ashish Chanclani's plea for clubbing of the FIRs along with a similar plea of Allahbadia.

On February 18, the top court granted interim protection from arrest to Allahbadia while calling his comments "vulgar" and saying he had a "dirty mind" which put the society to shame.

Aside from Allahbadia and Raina, others named in the case in Assam are comics Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Blue drum

Buying a blue drum in Meerut? You may need an Aadhaar card for that

Law, Law and Order, Justice, Punishment

Pink Floyd-inspired Gujarat HC order quashes 15-year-old customs notices

Army, CRPF, jawan, patrol, LoC

Woman Naxalite with Rs 25 lakh bounty killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Thailand 30-story building collapses in Myanmar earthquake

LIVE: 10 dead in building collapse, Thai govt declares Myanmar earthquake a level 3 disaster

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

At just 14%, Delhi has the lowest recovery of traffic e-challans in India

Topics : Supreme Court Podcast YouTuber

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Eid 2025 Stock Market Holiday US H-1B VISA Lottery Results 2026MI vs KKR Playing 11Gold and Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather UpdatesWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon