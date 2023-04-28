close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SC rejects plea to restore railway fare concessions for senior citizens

The Centre had in 2020 discontinued the concessions granted to senior citizens to discourage the movement of people to arrest the spread of COVID-19

Press Trust of India New Delhi
senior citizens, insurance

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 2:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking restoration of the concessions in train fare that was offered to senior citizens by the railways before the Covid outbreak, saying since it's a matter of state policy it will not be appropriate for the court to issue a direction to the government.

A bench of Justices SK Kaul and Ahsanuddin Amanullah was hearing a plea filed by MK Balakrishnan for restoration of the concessions that was discontinued in order to stem the spread of the disease.

"It would not be appropriate for this court to issue a writ of mandamus in a petition under Article 32 of the Constitution. It is for the government to take a call on the issue keeping in mind the needs of the senior citizens and the fiscal repercussions. Dismissed," the bench said, rejecting the petitioner's contention that the state has an obligation to grant concessions to the elderly.

The Centre had in 2020 discontinued the concessions granted to senior citizens to discourage the movement of people to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

A parliamentary standing committee recently recommended resumption of the concessions that was granted to senior citizens before the onset of the pandemic.

The Indian Railways used to offer a 40 per cent discount in fares to males aged 60 years or more and 50 per cent to females over the age of 58 years.

Also Read

SC verdict upholds demonetisation process: A timeline of note ban case

SC permits Centre to seek reference of Delhi govt-LG row to larger bench

Without preparing judgment, judge can't pronounce concluding portion: SC

Demonetisation had to be done through legislation: Justice Nagarathna

SC adjourns hearing on pleas challenging tenure extension of ED director

10% of crop loss compensation to go to labourers employed by farmers: Mann

Delhi recorded at least 40 Covid-linked fatalities during April 19-27: Data

Amit Shah criticises Cong over Kharge's 'venomous snake' remarks at PM Modi

Excise 'scam': Delhi court denies bail to Sisodia in money laundering case

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan gets protective bail in mutiny case

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Railway Board Indian Railway senior citizens

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Bajaj Auto to boost Chetak's production to 10,000 units a month by June

Bajaj Auto
3 min read

Axis Bank approves appointment of Subrat Mohanty as a whole-time director

Axis Bank
2 min read

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan gets protective bail in mutiny case

Imran Khan
1 min read

Government constantly working for democratisation of technology: PM Modi

Modi, PM Modi
5 min read

Have agreed to CBI probe into Palghar lynching case: Maharashtra to SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

Why were Atiq Ahmad, his brother paraded before media: SC asks UP govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Delhi Police to register case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh today

Wrestlers, Indian wrestlers
2 min read

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide abetment case

Law & Order, Court order
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon