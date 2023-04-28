close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Excise 'scam': Delhi court denies bail to Sisodia in money laundering case

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail application of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sisodia, Manish Sisodia

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 4:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail application of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special Judge M K Nagpal denied the relief to Sisodia, saying the stage was not fit to grant him bail.

The judge had reserved the order after hearing arguments on Sisodia's plea seeking relief claiming that his custody was no longer required for investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed the application, asserting the investigation was at a "crucial" stage and claiming the senior AAP leader had planted fabricated e-mails to show there was public approval for the policy.

The federal agency also said it had found fresh evidence of his complicity in the alleged crime.

The court had on March 31 dismissed Sisodia's bail application in a corruption case, being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying he was "prima facie the architect" in the criminal conspiracy behind alleged payment of advance kickbacks of around Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

Also Read

Tipplers beware! These liquor brands may soon go off the shelves in Delhi

ED questions Manish Sisodia's PA in Delhi Excise Policy scam case

Delhi court reserves order on Sisodia's bail plea in Excise policy scam

Delhi excise policy scam: ED questions former Dy CM Manish Sisodia's PA

Delhi excise scam: Court sends Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 22

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan gets protective bail in mutiny case

Government constantly working for democratisation of technology: PM Modi

Have agreed to CBI probe into Palghar lynching case: Maharashtra to SC

TMC's Abhishek welcomes SC decision on reassigning hearings in school scam

'Party full of abuses'; Naqvi targets Cong over Kharge's jibe at PM Modi

The court had observed that the release of Sisodia, at the moment, would "adversely affect the ongoing investigation".

The CBI and the ED had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and for laundering the money so generated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manish Sisodia Enforcement Directorate Delhi court money laundering case AAP government

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 4:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Bajaj Auto to boost Chetak's production to 10,000 units a month by June

Bajaj Auto
3 min read

Axis Bank approves appointment of Subrat Mohanty as a whole-time director

Axis Bank
2 min read

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan gets protective bail in mutiny case

Imran Khan
1 min read

FIBA picks Qatar to host its marquee 2027 World Cup in men's basketball

Construction of new offices and apartment buildings in the half-built, planned city of Lusail means more supply is on its way. (Photo: Bloomberg)
2 min read

'Party full of abuses'; Naqvi targets Cong over Kharge's jibe at PM Modi

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

Why were Atiq Ahmad, his brother paraded before media: SC asks UP govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide abetment case

Law & Order, Court order
3 min read

Rajnath to China: Existing border pact violations 'eroded' basis of ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his Chinese counterpart General Li Shangfu during a bilateral meeting, in New Delhi on Thursday Photo: PTI
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon