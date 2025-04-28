Monday, April 28, 2025 | 07:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / KCR slams Congress at party's 25th anniversary, vows political comeback

KCR slams Congress at party's 25th anniversary, vows political comeback

Addressing a gathering of party workers and supporters on Sunday, KCR pointed to ongoing protests against the current Congress-led government, highlighting alleged financial mismanagement

K Chandrashekar Rao,KCR,Chandrashekar

He also praised the efforts of BRS's online campaigners, referring to them as "social media soldiers" and calling them the "frontline warriors who are fearlessly exposing Congress' failures." | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At the celebration marking 25 years of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), party founder and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of systematically betraying the people of Telangana.

"Congress didn't just betray Telangana once or twice; it betrayed us repeatedly, systematically crushing the aspirations of our people. Just as Rama valued his motherland, Ayodhya, we valued Telangana. For us, Telangana was not just geography, it was identity, life, and honour. But we persevered. We fought. We won. Telangana was born, not as a gift from Congress, but through the blood, sweat, and sacrifices of Telangana sons and daughters," KCR said.

 

Addressing a gathering of party workers and supporters on Sunday, KCR pointed to ongoing protests against the current Congress-led government, highlighting alleged financial mismanagement and public dissatisfaction.

"Over 200 contractors staged a dharna inside the Finance Minister's office! What more proof do you need of the open loot happening today?" he said.

He also praised the efforts of BRS's online campaigners, referring to them as "social media soldiers" and calling them the "frontline warriors who are fearlessly exposing Congress' failures."

Also Read

K Chandrashekhar Rao, KCR

Man who filed a complaint against former CM KCR murdered in Bhupalpally

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rain

Delhi to witness relief from intense heat as IMD predicts rain, AQI at 251

stock market traders, call, phone call

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; Asia-Pacific mixed

brain health, mental health, brain rot

Brain rot and screen overload: How your phone may be wrecking your focus

Gold Bar

Gold dips ₹10, silver down by ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹98,200

"Let me assure you -- BRS stands with you. We will protect you legally, politically, and morally. No force on Earth can intimidate the spirit of Telangana," KCR asserted.

In his address, he said, "Write it in your diaries -- BRS will rise again. And we will not forget...The Congress is here to loot. We are here to build. Choose your future wisely."

Meanwhile, in a spirited lead-up to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Silver Jubilee celebrations, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday flagged off 25 cars from her residence in Hyderabad.

Marking 25 glorious years of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the 25 cars--a symbol of the party's journey-- were dispatched towards the grand meeting venue in Yelkaturthy, Hanamkonda.

Kavitha expressed her gratitude to BRS leader Ravi Yadav for his thoughtful initiative and contribution to the celebrations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumshiv sena, balasaheb thackeray

Shifting political equations: The new normal in Maharashtra's power play

V Senthil Balaji

Senthil Balaji, Ponmudy resign as TN ministers; Thangaraj makes comeback

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Cong slams govt over rising 'inequality', cites World Bank poverty report

Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jagan Mohan, Jagan

AP liquor scam: Remand note alleges Rs 3,200 cr fraud involving YSRCP

Kapil Sibal, Kapil, Sibal

Sibal urge parties to seek special Parliament session on Pahalgam attack

Topics : k chandrasekhar rao Telangana Telangana govt Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

Explore News

DC vs RCB Playing 11DC vs RCB Pitch ReportMI vs LSG Playing11MI vs LSG Pitch ReportIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon