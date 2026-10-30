SC scrutiny of MCA control puts NCLT, NCLAT autonomy in spotlight

French political thinker Montesquieu wrote, “The political liberty of the subject is a tranquillity of mind arising from the opinion each person has of his safety. In order to have this liberty, it is requisite the government be so constituted as one man need not be afraid of another”.

The intent behind these words is simple yet holds depth. People can practice their rights and enjoy their freedom only when the institutions governing them are structured without biased thoughts and operate in a free political environment.

The administration of India’s corporate dispute-resolution system has come under scrutiny after the Supreme Court questioned the Ministry of Corporate Affairs' (MCA) control over the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant raised concerns about staff recruitment, vacancies and inadequate infrastructure. The court also questioned the outsourcing of administrative recruitment to a private company.

The immediate issue goes beyond recruitment. It raises a broader question: how can institutions entrusted with deciding corporate disputes function effectively if they lack sufficient authority over their own administration?

From fragmented forums to specialised tribunals: Why NCLT and NCLAT were created

Before the inception of NCLT, company-related disputes were distributed and managed by different forums. For instance, the Company Law Board (CLB) who handled several corporate matters, Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) dealt with financially weak industrial companies. In this scenario, the appeals would go to the Appellate Authority for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction.

In order to remove this fragmentation and procedural delays, these exclusive institutions were formed.

Parliament subsequently provided for the NCLT and NCLAT through amendments to the Companies Act, 1956. Their constitutional validity was examined by the Supreme Court before the framework was incorporated into the Companies Act, 2013.

The object was to create forums capable of handling corporate disputes through judicial and technical expertise.

What do NCLT and NCLAT do in corporate disputes?

Both NCLT and NCLAT are assigned to handle disputes and issues under the ambit of the Companies Act, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), and other issues related to companies.

The NCLT handles company-related disputes, including mergers and acquisitions, cases of oppression and mismanagement under relevant sections of the Companies Act, 2013. It also handles corporate insolvency cases under the IBC, 2016.

The functions also extend to managing issues related to financial creditors and operational creditors. Companies can approach the NCLT to initiate insolvency proceedings under the IBC. Parties challenging its orders can appeal to the NCLAT and to the Supreme Court as well under the relevant provisions of the Act.

For example, when a company defaults on a loan, its financial creditor can approach the NCLT to initiate insolvency proceedings.

The constitutional test: Judicial independence versus executive control

The debate over tribunal administration is rooted in the constitutional principle of separation of powers. India does not follow a strict separation between the legislature, executive and judiciary.

Article 50 talks about the Directive Principles of State Policy, and directs the State to separate the judiciary from the executive in public services.

However, tribunals are statutory institutions and require financial, infrastructure and administrative support from the government. Such support is not non-statutory in nature. The concern arises when executive control over administrative functions like control over appointments, service conditions, among other things, is compromised due to interventions from the legislature.

What the Supreme Court's tribunal-independence judgments establish

To put his point in simpler terms, Justice Dipankar Datta of the Supreme Court said, 'it's like a batting team choosing an umpire’, while hearing the 2023 law on whether appointments were free of government influence.

In Union of India v. R. Gandhi (2010), the Supreme Court analysed the creation of the NCLT and NCLAT. While addressing Parliament's power to establish specialised tribunals, it stressed that their composition, qualifications and appointments must protect judicial independence. Again in Madras Bar Association v Union of India (2015), the Court again examined the selection process and qualifications of tribunal members, insisting on safeguards against excessive executive influence.

Such a mechanism, the Court explained, could reduce dependence on individual ministries and strengthen institutional autonomy.

Why tribunal autonomy matters beyond corporate boardrooms

The repercussions of an inefficient tribunal system are not limited to the inner organisational structure but to the people who may never enter the courtrooms. Delays in proceedings that are urgent and involve monetary value will have far-reaching impacts beyond mere operational setbacks.

Ultimately, the credibility of India's insolvency and company-law framework depends not only on the laws Parliament enacts but also on the institutions responsible for implementing them.