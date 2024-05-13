Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SC slams authorities over failure to process municipal solid waste in Delhi

The hearing in the matter has been passed over and will be taken up again during the day

Supreme Court

Supreme Court

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed authorities for their failure to process municipal solid waste generated in Delhi and termed it "sorry state of affairs".
The apex court observed that in the national capital, 3,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste generated remains untreated every day.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"What is the solution to that," a bench of justices AS Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan asked the lawyers appearing for different authorities, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
The bench observed that the issue of processing municipal solid waste was "very vital" for the national capital and there should be no politics be involved in this.
The hearing in the matter has been passed over and will be taken up again during the day.
While hearing the matter on April 22, the apex court had termed as "shocking" that 3,000 tonnes of the 11,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste generated in Delhi every day was not processed.
The top court, which had perused a report of the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) on pollution in the national capital region and adjoining areas, had said it was a serious issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Delhi government schools Delhi municipal elections solid waste waste management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIndia VIX Share PriceBomb Threats in Jaipur SchoolsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon