Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.11%)
65293.79 + 73.76
Nifty (0.13%)
19422.50 + 26.05
Nifty Smallcap (1.46%)
5456.55 + 78.50
Nifty Midcap (0.62%)
38784.00 + 239.70
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
44212.30 + 219.05
Heatmap

SC stays trial court order directing Azam Khan to give voice sample

The voice sample has been sought to match it with Khan's speech, which was made during a public meeting in Rampur's Tanda area in 2007 and recorded on a CD

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

Representational image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 12:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed an order of a trial court directing Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to give a voice sample in a case of allegedly delivering a hate speech and using derogatory language against BSP chief Mayawati in 2007.
The voice sample has been sought to match it with Khan's speech, which was made during a public meeting in Rampur's Tanda area in 2007 and recorded on a CD.
A bench of justices A S Bopanna and P K Mishra issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the complainant in the case on the plea filed by Khan.
"Issue notice to the respondent. In the meanwhile, there shall be an interim stay of the direction of the trial court order dated October 29, 2022, and upheld by the high court dated July 25, 2023," the bench said.
Khan has challenged the July 25 order of the Allahabad High Court which disposed of his plea and upheld the order of the trial court in Rampur.
The complaint was registered by one Dheeraj Kumar Sheel against Khan at the Tanda police station under SC/ST Act in 2007, charging him with delivering a hate speech and allegedly using derogatory language against then chief minister Mayawati.

Also Read

BSP MP Ansari could be disqualified from LS; list grows longer in UP

Wimbledon: Bopanna-Ebden come from behind to reach Men's Doubles semis

Allahabad HC issues notice to SP leader Azam Khan in hate speech case

UP govt withdraws Azam Khan's 'Y-category' security, says it wasn't needed

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: How BJP is reimagining its grand poll plan

Assam CM asks officials to involve more people for planting 10 mn saplings

Amid rising suicides, NITI Aayog plans healthcare programme for children

Roads blocked, educational institutions shut amid heavy rains in Himachal

ED raid at my house pre-planned: Kerala's Moideen on bank fraud case

Chandrayaan-3 is ready to create history, check landing date, time and more

The case was registered in Rampur under the Indian Penal Code sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 171-G (false statement in connection with an election).
The police had also invoked section 125 of the Representation of Peoples Act and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Khan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : D Y Chandrachud Samajwadi Party Supreme Court Azam Khan

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold -Silver PricesTop Headlines TodayHeath Streak Passes AwayBharat NCAP | Car Crash Test ProgrammeLIC | Jio Financial ServicesChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costsLife Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon