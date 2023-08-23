Confirmation

Chandrayaan-3 is ready to create history, check landing date, time and more

Chandrayaan-3 will land on the moon's surface today at 6.04 pm. The final fifteen minutes are the most crucial period and that will determine the success of the mission

Chandrayaan

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 11:24 AM IST
Listen to This Article

A proud moment for India as Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is on the edge of creating history today, August 23, 2023, as the Chandrayaan-3 is all set to land on the moon's surface at around 6.04 pm IST.

The final fifteen minutes are the most crucial when the lander will conduct a technical manoeuvre and change its high-speed horizontal position to a vertical one aiming for a smooth landing on the moon's surface.

What is "Fifteen minutes of terror"?

The final fifteen minutes of the moon mission are the most critical ones as they will determine the success and failure of the mission. ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission was also aborted in this final phase, and at that time, ISRO chairman, Dr K Sivan, described this final phase as “15 minutes of terror”.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission failed as its Vikram lander did not switch properly from the horizontal to the vertical position and lost control just before entering the final breaking phase, which was 7.42 km from the lunar surface. The complexity of the final phase will again be a tough nut to crack, and hence scientists are again worried about the final phase.

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: India prays for successful landing on Moon

Which date and time will Chandrayaan-3 land on the moon's surface?

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 will land today, August 23, 2023, at 6.04 pm on the moon's surface.

Where to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-3?

ISRO will telecast the live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 at its official website, isro.gov.in. The space organisation will also livestream on its YouTube channel and Facebook page.

However, all the major news channels will also cover the live telecast.

PM Modi will virtually witness the landing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS summit, will witness the historic event of Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon's surface virtually. 
 
According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 is ready to create history by landing on the South pole of the moon. The soft landing is scheduled to take place at  6.04 pm IST. People from across the world are pouring best wishes and some are conducting havans and prayers for the successful soft landing on the moon's surface.

Topics : ISRO Chandrayaan-3 moon Spacecraft moon mission Lunar Mission Indian Space Research Organisation

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 11:24 AM IST

