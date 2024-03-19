NCP vs NCP: SC allows Ajit Pawar faction provisional use of 'clock' symbol

The Supreme Court (SC) issued an interim order on Tuesday regarding the ongoing dispute between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The directive primarily addresses concerns surrounding the use of symbols and campaign materials by the Ajit Pawar faction, officially recognised by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as the NCP. The SC has allowed Ajit Pawar's group to provisionally use the "clock" symbol and directed the ECI to recognise Sharad Pawar's NCP faction.

The interim order outlines the following key points:

Provisional recognition: The Election Commission is directed to provisionally recognise the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Chandra Pawar for the purpose of contesting upcoming Lok Sabha and state elections. The party is permitted to use the symbol of a man blowing a trumpet.

Declaration requirement: The The Ajit Pawar faction is instructed to carry a declaration across English, Hindi, and Marathi media, as well as on all campaign advertisements, stating that the clock symbol allotted to them is subject to the outcome of the pending challenge regarding their legitimacy as the real NCP.

Background of Ajit Pawar vs Sharad Pawar case

This directive comes in response to a petition filed by Sharad Pawar challenging the ECI's decision to grant the official "clock" symbol of the NCP to Ajit Pawar's group. The ECI's decision was based on the criterion of "legislative majority", with the Ajit Pawar faction possessing 51 out of 81 legislators. However, the decision has been contested on various grounds, including concerns about the symbolic association with Sharad Pawar.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Sharad Pawar group, highlighted the historical significance of the clock symbol to Sharad Pawar and objected to its use by the Ajit Pawar faction. Singhvi also raised objections to the ECI's decision, advocating for the allocation of a new symbol to the Ajit Pawar group.

In response to these concerns, the bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan, suggested that the Ajit Pawar faction explore the option of using a different symbol to avoid confusion and ensure peaceful conduct during elections. The Court emphasised the importance of addressing these issues promptly, considering the potential impact on electoral processes.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing, and both parties are expected to comply with the directives outlined in the interim order.