SC to hear next week plea questioning ECI decisions under CEC Gyanesh Kumar
The hearing comes amid questions over the poll panel's decision-making process, after reports claimed that two Election Commissioners objected to several SIR-related orders
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear next week a petition questioning the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. This also includes whether decisions vested in the three-member poll panel can be taken without the concurrence of its other members.
The matter was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who mentioned the petition, told the bench that under the statutory scheme, decisions of the multi-member Election Commission must be taken either unanimously or by majority.
“The way the Election Commission is functioning, there is serious doubt over whether the decisions are unanimous,” Singh submitted.
The petition comes against the backdrop of a report in The Indian Express claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi recorded objections at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The report said the two commissioners had objected to some decisions being issued without their knowledge or recommendation.
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The Election Commission has disputed the suggestion that the panel's decisions were taken unilaterally. It has said that the operational queries and inputs raised by Sandhu and Joshi were part of the draft-stage decision-making process and that decisions taken by the Commission, including those relating to SIR, were unanimous.
The poll panel had also said that letters sent by Sandhu and Joshi to the Cabinet Secretary concerned an officer on deputation and were not related to policy or IT division matters.
The plea seeks judicial scrutiny of the manner in which powers vested in the Election Commission as a body have been exercised. According to reports on the petition, it also seeks relief against Kumar and questions whether the CEC could exercise powers vested collectively in the Commission.
The developments have also triggered demands for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. The Cockroach Janta Party has said it will begin a nationwide protest from October 2 and will continue its campaign until Kumar resigns. The outfit has alleged that the SIR exercise led to the exclusion of more than 130 million names from draft electoral rolls.
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Topics : Election Commission of India Supreme Court Election Commission chief election commissioner BS Web Reports
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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 12:16 PM IST