Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.53%)
65292.38 + 343.72
Nifty (0.50%)
19407.25 + 97.10
Nifty Midcap (0.78%)
38108.50 + 293.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
5333.60 + 21.20
Nifty Bank (0.48%)
44063.50 + 212.45
Heatmap

SC to pass guidelines on summoning of officials in courts across nation

The court was hearing a case relating to summoning of two government official by the Allahabad High Court for contempt of court.

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

In pending cases, the affidavits of officials may serve the purpose and in contempt cases, arising out of non-compliance of court orders, the presence of government officials concerned may be necessary, the bench said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 2:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will lay down broad guidelines for courts across the country to deal with the issue of summoning officials in cases involving the government and their officials.
A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said there must be different set of procedures to deal with contempt proceedings arising out of non-compliance of final judgements and the interim orders passed in pending cases.
In pending cases, the affidavits of officials may serve the purpose and in contempt cases, arising out of non-compliance of court orders, the presence of government officials concerned may be necessary, the bench said.
"We will lay down some guidelines for summoning of government officers. There must be bifurcation of matters pending and the ones in which adjudication is complete. For pending (cases), summoning officers is not needed but once adjudication is complete then contempt steps in, it said.
The court was hearing a case relating to summoning of two government official by the Allahabad High Court for contempt of court.
On April 20, the top court had ordered forthwith release of two secretaries of the Uttar Pradesh finance department, who were taken into custody on the orders of the Allahabad High Court in a contempt case.

Also Read

Court must not act mechanically under CrPC sec 319 to summon accused: SC

SC refuses urgent mentioning of plea in summoning of Adipurush makers

HC directs district judges to list out priority cases for digitisation

HC asks officials to respond to plea to set 42 commercial courts in Delhi

Centre appoints Justices Ujjal Bhuyan, SV Bhatti as Supreme Court judges

Himachal rains: Thakur asks officials to build houses for those affected

Manipur: SC to pass orders on Fri to facilitate Justice Gita Mittal panel

Ustad Bismillah Khan's Death Anniversary: 10 amazing facts about his life

Onam 2023: History, significance, celebration, and important dates

Forget mama, chacha has come: Kejriwal's dig at Shivraj Chouhan in MP

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing then by Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government.
He had said an "unprecedented order" was passed by the high court by which the finance secretary and special secretary (finance) have been taken into custody in a contempt matter in a case related to facilities for retired high court judges.
Nataraj had said the high court also issued bailable warrants to the chief secretary of the state in the matter.
The Allahabad High Court, on April 4, had said the officers present in the court -- Shahid Manzar Abbas Rizvi, Secretary (Finance) UP and Sarayu Prasad Mishra, Special Secretary (Finance) -- were taken into custody and they shall be produced before the court for framing of charges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Courts Allahabad High Court

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesOnam 2023Stocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesThreads Web VersionOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiTata Sons seek partnerships for UK battery plant to supply JLR EVs

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: ReportChina's Honor stages India return with local mfg plans in early 2024

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon