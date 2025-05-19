Monday, May 19, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC to urgently hear plea for FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma in cash row

SC to urgently hear plea for FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma in cash row

It can be listed tomorrow if defects (in the petition) are cured, the CJI said

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list for urgent hearing a plea seeking registration of an FIR against Allahabad High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list for urgent hearing a plea seeking registration of an FIR against Allahabad High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma in connection with the cash discovery row.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih took note of the submission of lawyer and petitioner Mathews Nedumpara, and said that if defects are cured then it can be listed for hearing Tuesday.

It can be listed tomorrow if defects (in the petition) are cured, the CJI said. 

Nedumpara said he would remove defects, if any, from the petition and urged the bench that it be listed on Wednesday as he is unavailable on Tuesday. The bench agreed to list it on Wednesday provided defects are cured.

 

After an in-house inquiry panel indicted the judge, the then CJI Sanjiv Khanna had nudged Justice Varma to resign. The then CJI wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Justice Varma refused to resign.

Also Read

PremiumIBC, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

IBC requires urgent reforms to meet demands across various sectors

Kolkata teacher protest, teacher protest, teachers

Jobless teachers' protest outside Bengal education dept HQ enters 4th day

Airtel

After Vodafone Idea, Airtel files plea in Supreme Court over AGR dues

Supreme Court, SC

SC bars govt from giving post-facto environmental clearance for projects

Donald Trump, Trump

'Bad & dangerous day for America': Trump slams SC over migrant ruling

The petition, filed by Nedumpara and three others, called for immediate initiation of criminal proceedings, saying the in-house committee found the allegations against Justice Varma to be prima facie true.

The plea emphasised that while the internal inquiry might lead to judicial disciplinary action, it was no substitute for a criminal investigation under the applicable statutes.

In March, the same petitioners had approached the apex court, challenging the in-house inquiry and demanding a formal police investigation.

However, the top court had then dismissed the plea as premature, citing the pending nature of the internal proceedings.

With the inquiry now concluded, the petitioners asserted that a delay in criminal action was no longer tenable.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

LIVE news updates: Foreign secretary to brief parliamentary panel today on India-Pak tensions

IMD weather report on rainfall

IMD weather alert: Week-long heavy rainfall likely across india from 19 May

Hyderabad

'No calls for help': Locals recall horror as 17 die in Hyderabad blaze

Breaking news template

ED arrests former UCO Bank chairman Subodh Kumar Goel in fraud case

Jammu School, Students, Class

Rajouri schools, colleges reopen after cross-border shelling ends

Topics : Supreme Court judicial corruption Indian Judiciary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerCancer Myths Fact CheckDelhi weather TodayAccretion Pharma IPO Allotment TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon