Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / After Vodafone Idea, Airtel files plea in Supreme Court over AGR dues

After Vodafone Idea, Airtel files plea in Supreme Court over AGR dues

Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom have moved the Supreme Court seeking relief from AGR dues, following Vodafone Idea's plea. The telcos warn of financial strain without a waiver on interest & penalties

Airtel

Over the years, Airtel has invested heavily in expanding the telecom network in India(Photo: Reuters)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom have filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking relief in the ongoing Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues case, according to a report by The Economic Times. The development comes after Vodafone Idea recently filed a similar plea.
 
According to the petition, “The AGR dues gravely impacted the ability of the two Bharti companies to meet the much-needed aggressive network roll out requirements for remaining competitive in the telecom sector and for sustaining their operations and serving public interest. Therefore, in the absence of grant of waiver, as prayed hereunder, on a non-discriminatory basis to all license holders/ISPs impacted by the AGR judgment, would undoubtedly jeopardise the survivability of the Bharti Companies and the entire telecom sector at large.”
 
 
Over the years, Airtel has invested heavily in expanding the telecom network in India. To keep serving the public and maintain a competitive edge, the companies say they must continue investing in rural coverage, fibre networks, spectrum, data centres, submarine cables, and advanced technologies like SA and 6G.

Investments and future plans

 
The two companies also expressed their commitment to supporting the government’s aim of creating a strong digital infrastructure that boosts overall economic growth.
 
As per the petition, the companies have paid around ₹75,000 crore in licence fees and spectrum usage charges over the last 10 years, along with about ₹22,000 crore in GST in the financial year 2024–25.

Also Read

Singtel

Singtel offloads 1.2% direct stake in Airtel for $1.5 bn via block deal

bharti airtel

Singapore's Singtel sells 1.2% stake in Bharti Airtel for $1.54 billion

Airtel

Bharti Airtel share price drops 3% on Friday, May 16; check reasons here

PremiumSingtel

Singtel to sell 47.6 million Bharti Airtel shares worth $1 bn on Friday

Bharti Airtel Vice-Chairman & Managing Director Gopal Vittal

Airtel board to decide on converting pending spectrum dues: Gopal Vittal

 
Due to the AGR judgment, the Bharti Airtel Group was hit with a one-time liability of ₹43,980 crore, which must be paid by March 31, 2031. The original amount of ₹9,235 crore rose sharply because of added interest, penalties, and interest on penalties. Even after making several payments, the companies say their remaining dues, according to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), stood at ₹38,397 crore as of March 31, 2025.

Vodafone Idea also seeks relief

 
Earlier this week, Vodafone Idea also approached the Supreme Court, requesting a waiver of over ₹45,000 crore in interest and penalties related to AGR dues. The company, which serves around 200 million customers, warned that without relief, it may face financial collapse. The court is expected to hear Vodafone Idea’s plea on Monday.
 
The Supreme Court has repeatedly supported the DoT's calculations in AGR-related cases. Telecom companies have previously requested relief from penalties and argued that there were errors in the dues, but their appeals were rejected.
 
Of the total ₹1.47 trillion in AGR dues, nearly 75 per cent is due to interest and penalties. Vodafone Idea disputes the DoT's estimate of ₹58,300 crore, claiming it owes only ₹21,500 crore, out of which it has paid ₹7,900 crore. Bharti Airtel contests the ₹44,000 crore figure and says it has paid ₹18,000 crore so far, including ₹5,000 crore as an ad hoc payment.
 
The court has ordered that all payments be made within 10 years starting from 2026, with no room for revision. Any delays or defaults could lead to more penalties or even contempt of court.

More From This Section

Revenue, Stock, Budget, Economy, Market

Focus on exports, diversification to boost revenue growth: RITES CMD

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

Sapphire Media completes acquisition of Big FM 92.7 after NCLT approval

World Trade Centre- Brigade Enterprises

Brigade Enterprises' property sales rise 31% to ₹7,847cr in FY 2024-25

Gensol group, Cab driver, Cab service, BluSmart, BluSmart drivers

Gensol CFO resigns amid regulatory probes, cites data disarray, chaos

PremiumSumedha Chakraborty, country head of Google Workspace in India & South Asia

Google Workspace added mn users in 2024; total over 11 mn: Senior executive

Topics : Bharti Airtel Supreme Court Vodafone Idea Adjusted gross revenue telecom services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon