Home / World News / 'Bad & dangerous day for America': Trump slams SC over migrant ruling

'Bad & dangerous day for America': Trump slams SC over migrant ruling

Trump slammed the Supreme Court for halting migrant deportations, calling the ruling a 'bad and dangerous day' that puts American safety at serious risk

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump fired back after the US Supreme Court halted his effort to resume deportations of suspected Venezuelan gang members. (Photo: Reuters)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

US President Donald Trump on Saturday slammed the US Supreme Court after it blocked his attempt to use a centuries-old law to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members. He called the ruling a “bad and dangerous day” for the country.
 
In a 7–2 decision, the Supreme Court halted Trump’s efforts to apply the 1798 Alien Enemies Act (AEA)—a rarely used statute last enforced during World War II to detain Japanese-Americans—arguing that the individuals in question were not being given adequate time to challenge their deportations.
 
Taking to Truth Social, Trump expressed outrage over the ruling, claiming it would endanger public safety and tie law enforcement in legal red tape.
 
 
“The Supreme Court has just ruled that the worst murderers, drug dealers, gang members, and even those who are mentally insane, who came into our Country illegally, are not allowed to be forced out without going through a long, protracted, and expensive Legal Process, one that will take, possibly, many years for each person, and one that will allow these people to commit many crimes before they even see the inside of a Courthouse,” Trump posted.
 

  The president also warned that the ruling would only embolden criminals and worsen the border crisis.
 
“It will also encourage other criminals to illegally enter our country, wreaking havoc and bedlam wherever they go,” he said.
 
Trump, who made a hardline immigration policy a central part of his 2016 campaign, said the court's decision undermines his mandate to secure the border and remove undocumented migrants.
 
“Sleepy Joe Biden allowed MILLIONS of Criminal Aliens to come into our Country without any ‘PROCESS’ but, in order to get them out of our Country, we have to go through a long and extended PROCESS,” Trump added.
 
He also thanked Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, the two dissenters in the decision, for what he described as their efforts to protect the nation.
 
“In any event, thank you to Justice Alito and Justice Thomas for attempting to protect our Country. This is a bad and dangerous day for America,” he added. 
 

Topics : Donald Trump Supreme Court Deportations US Deportation Law US immigration law BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

